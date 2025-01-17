"You need people to give you the ball" - Neymar explains how 'ego' prevented PSG team from winning big

Neymar has given his opinion on what went wrong during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisians already had Kylian Mbappe in their ranks when they signed the Brazilian star from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

The player was expected to help the Ligue 1 giants win the Champions League but failed to do so. The closest they arrived with him in the team was in the 2019-20 campaign when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final.

Speaking to Selecao legend Romario, the 32-year-old recently insisted that 'ego' was the biggest problem at PSG.

“What went wrong at PSG in my opinion? Ego. Ego. I think having an ego is good, thinking you’re the best… BUT, you have realize to don’t play by yourself. You have to have another side, you can’t just think it’s just you,” Neymar said (via Ginga Bonito on X).

He continued:

“Who’s going to give you the ball? You need people to give you the ball. I think the ego is what harmed our team. Almost everyone not just one person. Nowadays if not everyone helps, it’s impossible to win something.”

Neymar teamed up with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi for two seasons at the Parc des Princes. However, even one of the best players in the world couldn't inspire the Parisians to European glory.

The duo left the Ligue 1 champions in the summer of 2023. While Messi moved to Inter Miami, the Brazilian joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, where he currently plies his trade.

How many goals did Neymar score for PSG?

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Neymar spent six seasons with PSG, winning the league five times. He also won the Coupe de France thrice, the Trophee des Champions four times, and the Coupe de la Ligue twice.

The Brazilian registered 118 goals and 77 assists from 173 games across competitions for the Parisians. He also missed over 100 games for PSG due to injuries.

The player has continued his injury troubles following his move to the Middle East in 2023. He has appeared just seven times so far for Al-Hilal, registering one goal and three assists.

The former Barcelona man has managed just two appearances this season for the Saudi club and has yet to register a goal contribution. He has managed just 42 minutes of first-team action and is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. The Brazilian's contract with the Riyadh-based club expires in six months.

