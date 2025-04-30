"You need to shut up at times" - Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham offers stern advice to Red Devils star ahead of Europa League semis

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged Andrey Onana to just focus on his performances on the pitch. He acknowledged the pressure these players face, but he asked the goalkeeper to just 'shut up at times'.

Ad

Onana was engaged in a war of words with Olympique Lyon's Nemanja Matic ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. In the first leg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the Cameroonian made two errors, leading to a 2-2 draw. The second leg was an exhilarating game, which Manchester United won 5-4 after extra time.

The Red Devils will now face Athletic Club at San Mames on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. Ahead of the game, Teddy Sheringham spoke about Onana, telling CasinoHawks (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

"With Andre Onana, I’m all for the passion but it's not about what's happened in the past and it's not about saying what you’re going to do, it's all about results and performances on the pitch. You need to shut up at times and just button your lip and just hold your tongue if you can. But I fully understand the pressure these people are under."

Ad

Onana has kept 10 clean sheets in 46 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

A look back at Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic's clash ahead of Manchester United vs Lyon

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League first-leg clash against Lyon, Onana had suggested that United are a better team than the French side. In response, Nemanja Matic hit back, saying:

Ad

When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you're talking about. If it was Van der Sar, Schmeichel or de Gea saying that, ok... but Onana, he's one of the worst."

Onana then wrote out a social media post, stating:

"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same."

Notably, Matic didn't play a single minute for Lyon against Manchester United over both legs, despite the second leg going to extra time. The Red Devils will now face Athletic Club over two legs for a place in the final. The winner of the tie will face Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo/Glimt at San Mames in the final on May 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More