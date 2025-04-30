"You need to shut up at times" - Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham offers stern advice to Red Devils star ahead of Europa League semis

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged Andrey Onana to just focus on his performances on the pitch. He acknowledged the pressure these players face, but he asked the goalkeeper to just 'shut up at times'.
Onana was engaged in a war of words with Olympique Lyon's Nemanja Matic ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. In the first leg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the Cameroonian made two errors, leading to a 2-2 draw. The second leg was an exhilarating game, which Manchester United won 5-4 after extra time.
The Red Devils will now face Athletic Club at San Mames on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals. Ahead of the game, Teddy Sheringham spoke about Onana, telling CasinoHawks (via GOAL):
"With Andre Onana, I’m all for the passion but it's not about what's happened in the past and it's not about saying what you’re going to do, it's all about results and performances on the pitch. You need to shut up at times and just button your lip and just hold your tongue if you can. But I fully understand the pressure these people are under."
Onana has kept 10 clean sheets in 46 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.
A look back at Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic's clash ahead of Manchester United vs Lyon
Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League first-leg clash against Lyon, Onana had suggested that United are a better team than the French side. In response, Nemanja Matic hit back, saying:
When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you're talking about. If it was Van der Sar, Schmeichel or de Gea saying that, ok... but Onana, he's one of the worst."
Onana then wrote out a social media post, stating:
"I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same."
Notably, Matic didn't play a single minute for Lyon against Manchester United over both legs, despite the second leg going to extra time. The Red Devils will now face Athletic Club over two legs for a place in the final. The winner of the tie will face Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo/Glimt at San Mames in the final on May 21.