"You need to" - Mauricio Pochettino sends clear message to Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer as Chelsea duo face former club Manchester City

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer must celebrate if they score against former club Manchester City on Saturday, February 17.

The two sides are set to face off in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. Sterling and Palmer both spent a considerable amount of time with the Cityzens before joining the Blues. They also scored in their 4-4 draw against City in the reverse fixture in November but didn't celebrate too much as a mark of respect.

However, Pochettino believes that the duo should celebrate if they score on Saturday because they are part of a new history. He said in a pre-match press conference (via Metro):

"If they celebrate, it’s football. You kill your former club and after you say 'sorry.' When you play for different shirts and badges and clubs, you cannot stop your feelings."

He added:

"When you score, it’s the most beautiful feeling in your body and you cannot go, 'Argh, no, I don’t want to celebrate.; You need to. You are now playing for another team.

"You showed respect when you were there and you gave everything to the club and the badge and the people. But now you defend another shirt, you need to celebrate because you are part of another history."

Sterling and Palmer have both been key players for Chelsea since leaving Manchester City. Pochettino will hope they can contribute to the massive game.

A look at Sterling and Palmer's numbers for Manchester City and Chelsea

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015 and went on to make 339 appearances for them. He scored 131 goals and provided 95 assists in that time. He won four Premier League titles with City before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £47.5 million.

The English winger has since made 68 appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 goals and providing 12 assists. He has contributed seven goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer came through Manchester City's academy and contributed six goals and two assists in 41 senior appearances for them. A lack of regular playing time saw the Englishman join Chelsea for a reported fee of £45 million last summer.

He has been a key player for the Blues this campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 28 games across competitions.