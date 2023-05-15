"You need younger players to build for the future" – Mikael Silvestre warns Manchester United against move for PSG superstar

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has claimed that his old club should avoid launching a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

Verratti, 30, has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the world over the past decade. Since arriving from Pescara for £10 million in 2012, he has lifted a total of 29 trophies, including eight Ligue 1 titles in the process.

A right-footed press-resistant operator blessed with flair and vision, the 53-cap Italy international has emerged as a target for Manchester United of late. Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to sign him, as per Fichajes.

Speaking to BettingExpert, Silvestre shared his thoughts on Manchester United's pursuit of Verratti. He said:

"I like Verratti a lot as a player. He's fantastic whenever he plays for PSG or for the national team but I think United has to go for younger players and build for the future. You already have Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who are in their early 30s and Bruno is also approaching it soon. So, you need younger players to build for the future."

Verratti, who has a contract until June of 2026 at the Parc des Princes, could emerge as a regular starter should he join Erik ten Hag's side this summer. He would easily displace Christian Eriksen as the preferred partner to Casemiro.

However, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner is set to turn 31 in less than six months and is expected to witness a drop in his world-class level. He could prove to be a risky signing for the Old Trafford side due to his lack of physicality too.

Overall, Verratti has registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 413 matches across all competitions for PSG.

Manchester United eye move for PSG teenager this summer: Reports

According to Le10Sport, El Chadaille Bitshiabu's rise in stature at PSG has drawn interest from a number of clubs. Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are all keen to rope in the centre-back.

Bitshiabu, who joined the Parisians from Boulogne-Billancourt's academy in 2017, has appointed Jorge Mendes as his agent, as per L'Equipe. He could be offered to clubs in the near future as Mendes is not known for keeping his clients at the same club for a long time. Furthermore, the young defender is in the final 14 months of his current deal with PSG.

A left-footed centre-back blessed with heading and strength, the three-cap France U19 international has emerged as one of the best defensive talents in the Ligue 1 this season. He has made 14 appearances so far this season.

Poll : 0 votes