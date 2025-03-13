“You never know who is going to play, but it doesn’t matter" - Dominik Szoboszlai says Liverpool are 'ready to fight' in EFL Cup final

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has opened up ahead of the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday, March 16. The Reds will take on Eddie Howe's side at Wembley looking to retain the EFL Cup.

Ad

Arne Slot's side suffered a heartbreak in Europe in midweek as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. Despite topping the league phase and emerging as one of the favorites, they lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the Round of 16.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been one of the standout players for Liverpool this season, has insisted that the players will fight for the trophy on Sunday. The Hungary captain said, as quoted by Liverpool Offside:

Ad

Trending

“We are ready to fight. You never know who is going to play, but it doesn’t matter—everybody is ready to fight and everybody is ready to give everything."

The attacking midfielder added:

“It’s a final, so you go in a different way into the game. It doesn’t matter who is playing, the most important is that everybody’s goal is the same, just focus on the team [and] hopefully that can make us special, that we have the whole squad, the 25 players.”

Ad

Following their exit from the FA Cup and the Champions League, Liverpool will be desperate to retain the EFL Cup. With a 15-point lead at the top, they should also be able to wrap up the Premier League title.

Szoboszlai has been an integral figure in Arne Slot's system thanks to his exceptional work rate, vision and technique. The 24-year-old has seven goals and six assists in 39 appearances across competitions this season.

Ad

Liverpool offered the chance to land former Premier League winner: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the summer. The Germany international looks set to become available on a free, with his current deal with Bayern Munich expiring this summer.

As reported by The Boot Room (via Football Fancast), Liverpool have been offered the 29-year-old's services. Sane is no stranger to English football having previously thrived in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Ad

Sane joined the Cityzens in 2016 and left in 2020, winning seven trophies during his time at the Etihad. The two-time Premier League winner played 135 times for the Cityzens, scoring 39 goals and providing 43 assists.

The German winger has so far made 209 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 56 goals and producing 50 assists. He has found the back of the net eight times in 34 games this season having also contributed with four assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback