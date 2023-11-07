"You are nothing without Messi", "L club" - Twitter explodes as PSG slump to 2-1 loss against AC Milan in UCL fixture

Football fans on social media have criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.

The two teams met in an important UEFA Champions League encounter on Tuesday, November 7. With Group F, which also includes Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, delicately poised heading into Matchday 4, both sides needed a win at the San Siro.

PSG started the game well and even took the lead through Milan Skriniar in the ninth minute. However, Rafael Leao brought La Rossoneri level just three minutes later with an acrobatic overhead kick that beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan grew in confidence from there on and took the lead in the 50th minute through Olivier Giroud's bullet header from Theo Hernandez's cross.

Both teams created a few chances late in the game, with Donnarumma saving well from Hernandez's free-kick and Noah Okafor's stoppage-time curler. On the other end, Kang-in Lee hit the post for the visitors. However, the hosts ultimately held on for a big win.

Following the full-time whistle, fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the Parisians, with one of them simply writing:

"L club"

Another tweeted that the club were struggling without Lionel Messi, who departed on a free transfer this summer after two seasons in Paris:

"You are nothing without Messi"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

PSG dominated possession on Tuesday (69% compared to Milan's 31%) and got six shots on target, even hitting the woodwork twice. However, some weak efforts, combined with Mike Maignan's solid display in goal, meant they found the back of the net only once.

Milan, meanwhile, racked up 16 shots (just one fewer than their opponents) and got eight of those on target. They could have had more goals if not for Donnarumma's brilliant saves from free-kicks struck by Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez, and Okafor's late effort.

The Serie A giants also won more duels (52 to 35) and lost possession fewer times (97 to 111) than Luis Enrique's side.

PSG's defeat vs. AC Milan keeps Group F interesting as Champions League enters final two Matchdays

Group F was highly touted to be the most exciting group in this season's UEFA Champions League and four Matchdays in, it has delivered.

Prior to PSG's defeat against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in Germany. Niclas Fullkrug (26') and Julian Brandt (79') struck to hand the Bundesliga side all three points.

It means Dortmund have now moved to the top of Group F with seven points from four matches. The Parisians sit second, a point behind, while Milan, on five points, and Newcastle on four round up the group.

Matchday 5 of the Champions League will see La Rossoneri host Dortmund, while PSG will welcome the Magpies to Paris. On the final Matchday of the group stages, Dortmund will host PSG, while Milan will visit St. James' Park, with both games scheduled for December 13.

With all four teams still in with a chance to qualify for the knockouts, these four games will likely garner plenty of attention.