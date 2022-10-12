“You are the one who takes things out of context” – PSG star insists Kylian Mbappe is ‘happy’ as he reacts to media reports linking forward with January transfer 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi has addressed the media regarding rumors suggesting his teammate Kylian Mbappe is not happy at the club.

The French giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night amid widespread speculation regarding Mbappe's future.

As reported by ESPN earlier on Tuesday, the Frenchman is keen to leave the Parc des Princes in January with his relationship with the club completely broken.

However, the French superstar played the full 90 minutes and scored the only goal for his side as they drew 1-1 against Benfica.

Mbappe gave PSG the lead from the spot in the first half but Joao Mario equalized for the Portuguese side from the spot in the second half.

Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible.Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. https://t.co/tETVVxB2yy

Following the game, PSG star Achraf Hakimi was questioned regarding Mbappe's situation. The Moroccan international suggested that the star forward is happy at the club and is completely focused.

The former Real Madrid defender has also hit out at the media for exaggerating things. He said (via Canal Supporters):

"I saw a Kylian focused on the game and the club. We didn't talk about that. You are the one who takes things out of context.

"He is focused on the club, he is happy here. I see him happy and I think that's the most important thing."

Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG right now

It was reported on Wednesday that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told his family that he made a mistake by staying at the club in the summer.

The Frenchman was thought to be on the cusp of leaving the French giants and joining Real Madrid. However, he changed his mind and signed a new lucrative deal with PSG.

The 2018 World Cup winner was also handed the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP

marca.com/en/football/ps… NEW: Marca and RMC report that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January and that Real Madrid are not exploring the possibility of signing him meaning Liverpool could be the only viable alternative. NEW: Marca and RMC report that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January and that Real Madrid are not exploring the possibility of signing him meaning Liverpool could be the only viable alternative.marca.com/en/football/ps… https://t.co/eqt5eiFpb6

However, things have already turned sour between him and the club and it is understood that he wants to leave as early as January.

Marca has reported that PSG will not allow the Frenchman to join Real Madrid and the only feasible option right now is Liverpool.

However, the Reds are unlikely to be able to afford the superstar due to their stringent wage structure.

The French attacker has been excellent on the pitch this season despite off-the-pitch controversies, having scored 12 goals in 13 games.

