“You have not properly represented the PSG jersey” - Lionel Messi’s decision to leave is good news, says Jerome Rothen

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has reacted positively to the reports that Lionel Messi will leave Les Parisiens at the end of the season.

The Argentinian joined PSG on a free transfer after ending his long-term association with Barcelona in 2021. He embarked on a new journey in France, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

However, Messi has struggled to earn the unanimous support of the Les Parisiens faithful so far. His underwhelming performances in big games, especially in the UEFA Champions League, have frustrated fans.

Many thus do not want the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to extend his contract with the club beyond this season. Their wish is about to come true as PSG and Messi have reportedly decided to part ways, according to RMC Sport.

Rothen reckons Messi's decision to leave the club is good news for all parties. The Frenchman made no secret of the fact that he would be delighted to see the back of the forward this summer, saying on RMC:

"Of course (Lionel Messi's departure is good news for everyone). Above all, there should be no reversal of the situation. Fair winds, fair winds Leo! You have not properly represented the PSG jersey. But then you will go down in football history anyway."

A section of PSG fans notably booed Messi during the team's 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Olympique Lyon on Sunday (April 2).

Ex-PSG star wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Jerome Rothen expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona. However, he thinks the Argentinian will have to take a wage cut to facilitate a transfer to Camp Nou, saying:

"I think I read that Barcelona want him back. I wish for him to finish (his career) there. Either way, he's in love with that city, he's in love with that club. He never hides it and as soon as he has two days off, he leaves for Barcelona.

"At least he will be there and then he will make an effort. However, financially, he will not have the contract of his life, because for sure he will have to make concessions. I think when you get to the level of Lionel Messi, these concessions, you are able to make them financially."

Barcelona are said to be determined to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer despite their financial constraints. Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is also rumored to have an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

