"You're abusing selfies, huh?" - Kylian Mbappe reacts on social media as PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi makes Instagram post

When Achraf Hakimi transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, who could have guessed that Kylian Mbappe and Hakimi would become best friends? The two are inseparable, on and off the pitch.

The duo celebrate their goals, go on vacations, and hang out often as we can see on Instagram.

Recently, Hakimi posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account for his 19.6 million, and a lot of those pictures were mirror selfies of him. Mbappe pointed it out and teased his teammate for it. He said:

"Jackal, you're abusing selfies, huh?"

The two constantly banter on social media and even in interviews as fans have noticed. Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid forward and Hakimi's former teammate also commented on the picture with a fire emoji.

Famous YouTuber, Farouk Life also commented, "7etta danger ⚠️🔥" under his picture.

Mbappe and Hakimi's friendship has only grown stronger over the years despite rumors of his departure from Real Madrid.

Does Erling Haaland want to fight Kylian Mbappe in a boxing match?

Erling Haaland became the first athlete in history to be sponsored by Logan Paul and KSI's brand, Prime.

The striker recently made an appearance on Paul's podcast, Impaulsive where we learned about the Man City player and his life. At one point, the topic of conversation was the trash-talking we witness in football between players.

Mike Majlak, on the same topic, asked a question to the Norwegian about whether the trash-talking would ever be settled inside a boxing ring. Majlak asked if Haaland could ever see himself stepping into the ring against someone like Kylian Mbappe.

However, Haaland made it clear that he wasn't interested in fighting anyone. He said:

“No, I’m not really into fighting, to be honest. I prefer just to speak. So no, not really into fighting and do that kind of things though.”

While a boxing match between Kylian Mbappe and Erling would be legendary and would go down in history, neither parties seem to be interested in fighting.

We would assume that Mbappe would be busy sorting his future out as no one knows if the Frenchman will join Real Madrid.

With less than a few days to go before the transfer window closes, media outlets are still hoping that the World Cup winner will make his long-awaited move to Spain.

However, Ancelotti has clearly stated that the club isn't going to make any more signings. Only time will tell if we'll ever see Kylian Mbappe in white.