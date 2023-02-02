“You’re already doing this?” – Manchester United star offers brilliant response as Joao Cancelo celebrates assist on Bayern Munich debut 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacted brilliantly to Joao Cancelo's impressive debut for Bayern Munich. The Portuguese right-back joined the Bavarians from Manchester City on loan until the end of the season. Julian Nagelsmann's side have an €80 million buy option in his deal.

Cancelo, 28, enjoyed an incredible introduction to life at Bayern, providing an assist just 17 minutes into his debut in the side's 4-0 win over Mainz (February 1). He took to Instagram to express his delight over making his first appearance for the Bundesliga giants:

His Portuguese compatriot Fernandes sent a brilliant response to the right-back's post in the comments. He roughly stated:

"You’re already doing this?"

Cancelo's move to Bayern took many by surprise as he had been a key player for Pep Guardiola's side over the years. He joined the Etihad giants from Juventus in 2019. The full-back has shone with the Cityzens, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists in 154 appearances across competitions.

However, he has endured a difficult campaign, displaced by the likes of Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, and John Stones. He managed two goals and six assists in 27 games. He spent the last two games with Manchester City this season on the substitutes bench.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw reacts to the side confirming their place in Carabao Cup final

Luke Shaw is thrilled to reach Cup final.

Manchester United reached the final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (February 1) night after a convincing 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest. Goals from Anthony Martial and Fred confirmed their cup final and they will face Newcastle United at Wembley on February 26.

The two Premier League clubs are scrapping it out in a top-four fight and will carry their rivalry over to the League Cup later this month. Shaw has talked up the importance of the final to the Red Devils. The left-back told BBC Sport:

“It’s a final we can really look forward to but we have a few big games first before we go there. It’s extremely pleasing but there’s no point going to a final if we don’t win it. It’s where we want to be."

The Manchester United man then aimed a warning at opponents Newcastle:

“We want to get this club back to where it should be which is winning trophies. Newcastle are an extremely good team but it’s a big moment for us in where we want to go."

Manchester United have faced Newcastle earlier this season, with the two sides settling on a 0-0 draw. Eddie Howe's side have been this season's surprise package, sitting third in the league, ahead of the fourth-placed Red Devils on goal difference.

