"You're crazy brother" - Liverpool star Darwin Nunez sends message to Real Madrid star after Uruguay's win over Chile

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez exchanged compliments with compatriot and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde after Uruguay's win over Chile on Friday, September 8.

La Celeste beat Chile 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Centenario Stadium in Uruguay. Nicolas de la Cruz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 38th minute before Valverde scored in first-half stoppage time. De la Cruz then scored another goal in the 71st minute before Arturo Vidal scored a consolation goal for Chile three minutes later.

Liverpool striker Nunez couldn't get on the scoresheet but provided the assist for the first goal. He completed all three of dribble attempts, had three shots, made two key passes, and won seven of his 10 ground duels.

After the game, Nunez put up an Instagram post with the caption:

"We started the playoffs in the best way, winning at home to the joy of everyone. Thanks for the support!"

Real Madrid midfielder and Uruguay captain Valverde commented:

"Flying off 🔥"

Nunez replied:

"you're flying, you're crazy brother 🔥"

Valverde also had a stellar game against Chile. He scored a goal, made three key passes, completed six of his eight long balls, and had two shots.

The duo will next share the pitch when Uruguay travel to take on Ecuador on Tuesday, September 12.

Journalist offers his take on Kylian Mbappe race between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire next summer after he refused to sign a one-year contract extension. He is expected to leave the Parisians next year, with Real Madrid and Liverpool interested in his signature.

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens recently explained that while Los Blancos are the favorites to land Mbappe, the Reds could cause them some trouble. He said (via PSG Talk):

“Real Madrid are still the outstanding favorite, of course, for next summer already. I think Liverpool have a case to put forward, especially if he is a free agent. Every big club in England should go for him and he will choose where he feels is best for him.”

Liverpool received a massive bid of around £150 million (via Football.London) from Al-Ittihad for Salah in the summer. While they rejected it this time, the Saudi Arabian side is expected to return for him in January or next summer. Hence, the Reds could potentially Salah and try to sign Mbappe as a replacement.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been linked with the Frenchman since the time he joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 but have failed to land him so far.