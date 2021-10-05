"You're not happy if you stay" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe admits being disappointed by failed Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed that the only club he would have left Paris for in the summer is Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has just a year remaining on his contract with PSG and was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. The move, however, didn't materialize and Mbappe stayed put. He has now revealed that he was left disappointed when the move fell off.

"If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real Madrid. I thought my adventure here was over. I wanted something else. I'd been in Ligue 1 for six or seven years, I'd given everything to Paris and had done well. That was my thought, leaving was the next logical step," Mbappe told L'Equipe and RMC (via MARCA).

"I was a little [disappointed] at the time. When you want to leave, you're not happy if you stay. But I moved on quickly. Unfortunately I got injured with the national team. I went home quickly, had time to cry while I had no games, then I came back, scored, and did well again," the 22-year-old added.

Mbappe and PSG are yet to agree on a new contract, and Real Madrid could still make a move for the French forward. They have the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer as Mbappe's contract with PSG runs down in a year.

The PSG superstar also revealed how club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's comments that Mbappe won't leave the club affected him. But the Frenchman felt that forcing a move away would have been 'ungrateful' towards PSG, who signed him as a 18-year-old from Monaco. Mbappe has gone on to score 136 goals in 182 games for PSG.

Speaking about the PSG president's comments, he said:

"When your president tells everyone that you're not leaving and you're not going for free, you worry a little. I was worried at that time. I'm not going to lie. I asked myself what would happen if I didn't leave for free. What could happen to me? But it was their way of showing their commitment to me. It meant the club wanted me and didn't want to let me go."

"It would have been ungrateful. I wouldn't have thanked a club that welcomed me at 18 and gave me four great years. As well, I always want to play, to show that I'm a great player, and nothing affects me, not even a failed transfer. I can make a difference until my last day here," he added.

