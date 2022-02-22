"You're doing none of these things" – Darren Bent explains what Chelsea must do to get best out of Lukaku

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has blamed Chelsea's playing style for Romelu Lukaku's poor run of form at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues re-signed Lukaku from Serie A champions Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. They were hopeful that the Belgium international could solve their goalscoring issues up front.

However, the move has not gone according to plan for all parties so far, with Lukaku struggling to find his mojo under Thomas Tuchel. The 28-year-old has managed to score just five goals from 17 Premier League appearances this term.

Addressing the Belgian's situation at Chelsea, Bent stressed the need for the European champions to play to the number 9's strengths.

The former Tottenham Hotspur frontman feels the Blues are not using the striker's abilities well. He told talkSPORT:

"Listen him and Harry Kane are completely different players, first and foremost I think for Chelsea and their players, they've got to play to his strengths. There's no point having somebody there whose strength is their pace, their power and his heading ability when you cross the ball into the box and you're doing none of these things.

"You look at the two centre-forwards they've bought, Timo Werner and Lukaku, their biggest attributes are their pace. If you're not going to play that way then why sign those players.

"He was seen as the missing part of the jigsaw, Lukaku, with Werner missing all of those chances last season. If you looked at his career, his biggest attributes are his strength and pace, use them don't keep playing to his feet."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“Lukaku and Werner’s biggest attributes are their pace…if you don’t play that way then why even sign them?!”



believes Lukaku can do more but blames Chelsea’s style of play too. 🗣 “Lukaku can do a little bit more but #CFC have to play to his strengths!”“Lukaku and Werner’s biggest attributes are their pace…if you don’t play that way then why even sign them?!” @DarrenBent believes Lukaku can do more but blames Chelsea’s style of play too. 🗣 “Lukaku can do a little bit more but #CFC have to play to his strengths!”😡 “Lukaku and Werner’s biggest attributes are their pace…if you don’t play that way then why even sign them?!”@DarrenBent believes Lukaku can do more but blames Chelsea’s style of play too. 🔵 https://t.co/BuK0kKIDou

Lukaku has played 28 matches across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit so far this campaign. He has found the back of the net ten times, while providing two assists.

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record against Crystal Palace

Romelu Lukaku led the line for Thomas Tuchel's side against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. While the Blues earned a 1-0 win, the Belgian had a game to forget.

The former Inter Milan star broke the record for the fewest touches by a player who played 90 minutes in a match. Lukaku managed only seven touches against the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet. 7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet.

Here is what Chelsea boss Tuchel has had to say about Lukaku's poor run of form and abysmal performance against Patrick Vieira's side at the weekend.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar