"You’re not a real man" - European club's ultras slam Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, call him out for betraying them

The Curva Nord group, a collection of Inter ultras, have set a strong message to Romelu Lukaku. They claim that he has betrayed the San Siro side and backstabbed the fans who stood by him during his tough times.

Inter Milan are not happy with Lukaku reportedly holding talks with Juventus and pulled out of the move to sign him from Chelsea. The striker has now returned to Cobham for training, but Mauricio Pocehttino and his players have left for the United States to begin their pre-season.

Taking to Instagram, the Curva Nord group claimed that Lukaku was selling himself to his highest bidder and not honoring the badge he kissed last season. The statement read:

"We will never see you again from now on Lukaku. You have betrayed us all. We've always stood up for you in tough times, now you're stabbing us in the back."

"You sell yourself to the highest bidder after kissing our badge as a cheap mercenary. Before you can be a champion you have to be a man and you're not one."

Sky Italia have reported that Romelu Lukaku also has an offer from the Saudi Arabian league.

The Curva Nord group also took shots at Romelu Lukaku last summer

Romelu Lukaku was on the verge of joining Inter Milan on loan last summer when the Curva Nord group asked him to stay away. They did not want the forward to join them a year after pushing for a move to Chelsea.

They took to Instagram and noted:

"Since Lukaku's return to Inter is very likely, some points need to be made clear: the Curva Nord supports Inter and will not make any objection to the player (despite last summer's behaviour)."

The statement further read:

"Given this, no one should go to welcome him with scarves or banners of the Curva or of the groups that compose it. Everything that in the future will eventually be done towards him will have to earn it on the field with humility and sweat."

Asking Inter fans not to get too excited by Romelu Lukaku's impending arrival last summer, the Curva Nord's statement further read:

"He was supported (and treated) like a king, now he is one like many. Let us also be clear to everyone that we will never cheer against Lukaku if he wears the Inter shirt again."

"However, we invite all Inter fans not to fall into the opposite trap, that of running immediately and drooling after him."

Romelu Lukaku eventually moved back to Inter Milan on loan last summer and had a tough season. He had injury issues to deal with and managed to play under 2000 minutes last season.

The Belgian striker scored 10 goals in 25 matches and assisted six times. He added three more goals in eight UEFA Champions League games but failed to make an impact for the Serie A side in the final against Manchester City.