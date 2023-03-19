"You're selfish" - Former Chelsea player wants Antonio Conte to blast Harry Kane

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has told Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte to call out Harry Kane following his rant on Sunday, March 18.

Spurs drew 3-3 against Southampton in a disappointing away Premier League encounter on Sunday. The Lilywhites were 3-1 up going into the final stages of the encounter after goals from Pedro Porro, Kane, and Ivan Perisic.

However, the Saints managed to secure a point in the match after Theo Walcott found the back of the net in the 77th minute. James Ward-Prowse then converted a penalty in stoppage time after Pape Matar Sarr's foul on Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Following the encounter, a furious Conte insinuated that his players were 'selfish' as he laid into his team for their performance.

When asked about the Italian boss' comments, Cascarino said on talkSPORT:

"Well he's said all [the players]. Now if he's talking [about] all [of them], one of the problems players will have is, well, name names. Tell us who you think is selfish, but he's called everybody. So he has to look Harry Kane in the eye and say 'your'e selfish'."

Kane has been in stellar goal-scoring form for Tottenham this season. The England international has racked up 21 goals and two assists in 28 Premier League fixtures for the Lilywhites.

He has also recorded one goal and two assists in eight UEFA Champions League games while scoring once in the FA Cup as well.

"A world-class player" - Ex-Chelsea star urges his former club to sign Harry Kane

Former Blues forward Florent Malouda has urged his former club to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer. The Frenchman lavished praise on the England international, who he believes is a world-class talent.

Malouda insists that the west London side are in need of a clinical striker like Kane. He told DAZN Bet (via Football.London):

“Chelsea should definitely join the race for Harry Kane. Kane is a world-class player who knows the Premier League, and it is an era where Chelsea need a striker with his goalscoring record and the ambition to win trophies."

However, due to the long-standing rivalry between the London outfits, Malouda admitted that he would be surprised if a transfer materialized. He added:

"If Kane ever leaves Tottenham, it will be because of the lack of trophies. Kane would be a great signing, but I’d be surprised if he left Tottenham for Chelsea because of the rivalry."

Kane's contract with Spurs is set to expire in the summer of 2024. He has scored 271 goals in 425 games for the club.

The English forward has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

