"You're stronger, sexier, smarter and even more badass" - PSG star Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk makes defiant claim on Instagram 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk reacted on social media as she spends time single. Hakimi and Abouk broke up a while ago.

The pair, who started dating in early 2018, have gone through a legal battle as well for property issues. Abouk does not live in Paris anymore, the city where they fell in love. She wrote on her latest social media post:

"You are not the woman you were a year ago, baby. You are stronger, sexier, smarter and even more badass." (cia Golssip)

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk went through a legal battle as well. Abouk, a famous actress by trade, wanted half of the PSG superstar's fortune. However, Hakimi does not have any wealth in his name. He has registered all of his wealth in his mother's name. Hence, Abouk did not get anything from her ex-partner.

How did PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's former wife Hiba Abouk react to the property dispute?

The saga between PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk garnered the attention of netizens. Many found it a shrewd move on the footballer's part to not keep any of his fortune in his own name.

Abouk, on the other hand, was accused of wanting his partner's money. In response, the actress claimed she was more famous when they started dating back in 2018. She said (via AS):

“Hello, María (journalist Maria Patino). It is the macho and misogynistic world in which we live. Taking into account that, when we started the relationship, he did not earn money and I was better known than him.”

She further added:

"The good thing is that what they say no longer affects me. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow doesn't affect our family. I have faith in justice and in common sense, which is on my side.”

Hakimi's mother, meanwhile, was quizzed about having her son's wealth on her name. She said:

"My son did not inform me of the transfer of his fortune. If he has taken any action to protect himself, I don't know, but… What's the problem if it's true? If my son doesn't do that, he won't be able to get rid of that woman.”

Nevertheless, Achraf Hakimi is now focused on his career with PSG following his much-publicised split.

