"You're suggesting the season is not going to be special any more?" - Van Dijk hits back at Michael Owen for 'bitter' Liverpool analysis

Virgil van Dijk curtly hit back at Michael Owen after the former English attacker claimed that Liverpool would have a bitter taste even if they win the Premier League this season. Owen pointed out the Reds' performance in the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup, where they failed to win silverware despite having a decent season.

Ad

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner said after the Reds beat Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, April 2 (via Metro):

"It's been a frustrating couple of weeks. Liverpool were poised to have a phenomenal season, if they win the Premier League, it'll still be fantastic, but with a little bit of bitter taste because it was building into something special. I think it Liverpool fans hard, and the manager and the players, to go out of competitions in quick succession."

Ad

Trending

On March 11, the Reds were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from the UEFA Champions League. They then lost to Newcastle United 2-1 in the EFL Cup final on March 16. After their latest win over Everton, Owen pointed out the two disheartening losses and asked Virgil van Dijk:

"I'm just thinking in terms of the season so far, if you'd have said at the start of the season you were going to win the Premier League I'm sure people would've been over the moon. However, it was building into something really special - how hard was it after a couple of big defeats in cup competitions to get your mind turned back into the Premier League and to finish the season well?"

Ad

The Liverpool captain was unhappy with Owen's analysis of the Reds' campaign and asked the former English attacker to change the narrative. The Dutch defender said:

"So you're suggesting the season is not going to be special any more?"

He added:

"Well, I think we have to change the narrative a little bit."

The Reds are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 30 matches.

Ad

Liverpool to initiate talks for €14 million-rated attacker: Reports

Algeria v Mozambique - 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool are monitoring Algerian attacker Mohamed Amoura over a potential move in the summer transfer window. Amoura plays for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on a loan deal from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Ad

The 24-year-old is billed as the next Riyad Mahrez for his flair and dribbling skills. He's also expected to join Wolfsburg on a permanent deal at the end of the 2024/25 campaign for a reported fee of €14 million. However, Liverpool are also looking to initiate talks for the attacker.

According to German publication SportBild, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries for the Algeria international. Amoura has made 27 appearances for Wolfsburg this season, scoring 10 and assisting nine goals across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback