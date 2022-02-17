“You’re taking away the best attributes” – Rio Ferdinand identifies Liverpool player Chelsea must target in Carabao Cup final to exploit weakness

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the blockbuster final of the Carabao Cup on 27th February. This represents both clubs with an opportunity to claim a trophy early on in the campaign. The hopes of both English sides are alive in the FA Cup and the Champions League as well.

While speaking to BT Sports, former Manchester United player turned pundit Rio Ferdinand proclaimed that Chelsea would be better off targeting Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said:

“I would look to get in behind Trent because he’s so great going forward and I think Klopp doesn’t want to actually bring him back and play him a bit deeper. I think he gives so much going forward, the risk reward we talk about playing high probably helps in that sense."

The 43-year old was involved in the post-match analysis after Inter Milan's Champions League game against the Reds. The Premier League side scored two goals in the last 15 minutes of the tie and gained a 2-0 advantage moving into the second leg. Ferdinand added:

“The most dominant side the way they were trying to get out, for Inter, was that left side but it’s almost you’re taking away the best attributes of Trent to try and help defensively."

Alexander-Arnold is known to be a naturally offensive fullback and he is not the most solid figure as far as defending is concerned. He is having a great season and has contributed with 16 assists in 29 games across all competitions for Liverpool.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will definitely have something planned to keep him busy and keep his involvement in the final third to a minimum.

Winning the Carabo Cup would be a significant means of celebration for either set of fans. This is a trophy that has eluded both sides for quite some time now. The Blues last won the competition in 2015 under the management of Jose Mourinho. While it has been an even longer wait for Liverpool, who last lifted the League Cup trophy back in 2012.

There has been little to separate Chelsea and Liverpool this season

When the two English giants face off in the Carabao Cup, it will be their third meeting of the campaign. Over the course of 180 minutes of Premier League football in the two fixtures, there was nothing to separate the two sides.

The first match ended 1-1 as Chelsea were reduced to 10-men for the second half after a Reece James red card at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side tried their best to score the winner, but Chelsea sat deep and with their resolute defending successfully salvaged a draw.

The reverse fixture had even more thrill and entertainment as all the goals in the 2-2 draw were scored in the first half at Chelsea's home. Liverpool came out all guns blazing and established a 2-0 lead in under 30 minutes.

However, the Blues were far from done and struck back with two goals of their own. This includes a 'Goal of the Season' contender by Mateo Kovacic. Both the Germans will have to find weaknesses in the opposition camp and make sure they capitalize on every opportunity on the day of the final.

Currently, there is a seven-point gap between Chelsea and Liverpool in the English top-flight. The Reds are placed second with 54 points and have a game in hand over league leaders Manchester City. The Blues have accumulated 47 points from their 24 fixtures.

