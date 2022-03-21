“You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do” – Kylian Mbappe sends bold message to PSG teammates after Monaco defeat

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe has urged his teammates to remain professional in light of their league humbling at the hands of AS Monaco.

The Parisians were drubbed 3-0 by the Monegasques in Ligue 1 on Sunday, their third consecutive away defeat in the top-flight.

It capped off a rough few weeks for them as results haven't been going their way lately.

The defeat was their fourth in their last six games in all competitions, a run which has also seen them getting eliminated from the Champions League.

Real Madrid produced a memorable comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick to end PSG's European charge in the round of 16.

After last weekend's humiliation, Mbappe admitted that Monaco deserved the win for putting up a great performance.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, he said:

"We lost to a great team who are playing to get into Europe. They [Monaco] were determined and carried out their game plan.

"I hope they get into Europe. They deserved to win. The goal is to go for the 10th league title. The rest doesn't matter."

Despite the loss, PSG hold a healthy 12-point advantage at the top of the Ligue 1 table with just nine games remaining in their campaign.

However, the 23-year-old demanded that his side remain professional and respectful of each other during these rough times.

He added:

"Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League. We must remain professional and respect each other. We have to respect the fans who support us, the people and our families. You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do."

PSG look to ease European heartbreak by wrapping up league title

After two painful cup exits in the last two months, PSG only have the Ligue 1 title to contend for and will be desperate to wrap it up as soon as possible.

The Parisians have a relatively easy home stretch, with only the Classique against Marseille next month posing a tough challenge.

Even then, it's unlikely that they will implode and relinquish such a huge lead at this point in the campaign.

If the side continues to win hereafter, the title could be sealed by matchday 34 or earlier, which, as Mbappe suggested, is the only thing on their mind right now.

