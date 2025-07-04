"You risk the entire project unraveling" - Ex-USMNT star believes Lionel Messi potentially leaving Inter Miami would be 'devastating' for MLS

Former LA Galaxy forward Hercules Gomez believes that Lionel Messi's exit from Inter Miami could have a devastating effect on the MLS. The Argentine maestro has entered the final six months of his contract with the Herons and hasn't signed a new deal yet.
La Pulga helped the Florida-based club reach the Round of 16 in the FIFA Club World Cup this month, where they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The result raised questions about Lionel Messi's future with Inter Miami, with reports suggesting that he could move to a more competitive league to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking on ESPN's Futbol Americas podcast, Gomez added that allowing the Argentine to leave could cause the entire MLS project to unravel.
“Devastating for MLS. You made him the highest-paid player in the league’s history. You gave him revenue shares, equity in Inter Miami, season pass incentives—essentially ownership. If he leaves, you risk the entire project unraveling,” said Gomez.
He continued:
“Maybe this isn’t about money. Maybe Messi’s saying ‘What happened at the Club World Cup was humiliating. I’m not here to fade—I want to win.’ This could be his way of forcing change from within.”
Lionel Messi famously won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and is planning to defend the title next year. The diminutive magician is looking to arrive at the tournament in top shape, prompting talk of a departure from Inter Miami.
Is Lionel Messi engaged in talks with Inter Miami regarding a new deal?
Despite the rising speculation regarding his future, Lionel Messi appears likely to continue his stay at Inter Miami, reports The BBC. La Pulga is already engaged in talks with the Herons regarding a new deal.
The Argentinean maestro has enjoyed another impressive campaign so far with the Florida-based club, registering 16 goals and six assists from 24 games. He remains the most vital cog in Javier Mascherano's setup at Miami.
Messi has been indispensable since arriving in the MLS in the summer of 2023 following the expiry of his contract with PSG. The 38-year-old won the Leagues' Cup in his first year, and lifted the Supporters' Shield last season.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was awarded the MLS MVP last year, but couldn't guide the Herons to the MLS Cup. La Pulga, as such, will have his eyes on the trophy this year.