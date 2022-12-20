“You said that was the last question” – Chelsea star refuses to address rumors on future

Chelsea star Jorginho laughed and left his interview with Sky Italia after being asked about his future at the club. The Italy international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season (June 30, 2023).

With N’Golo Kante nursing a hamstring injury, Jorginho has been ever-present in the Blues’ midfield in the 2022-23 season. The former Napoli midfielder has featured in 19 matches for the Blues across competitions, scoring thrice.

As per Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Graham Potter’s side are prepared to begin renewal talks with Jorginho before Christmas. The former Napoli footballer, however, has remained tight-lipped about his future at the club and recently walked away from an interview when asked to comment on it.

"You said that was the last question… so, ciao ciao!". Jorginho on negotiations with Chelsea to extend the contract: "It's normal to speak about it…", then he laughs and leaves the interview, tells @SkySport

“It’s normal to speak about it,” Jorginho said about his contract renewal before laughing and leaving the interview.

“You said that was the last question… so, ciao ciao!”

Former Chelsea man William Gallas urges his old club to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Chelsea man William Gallas has backed the Blues to go after Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window. Gallas pointed out that the Pensioners are in dire need of a potent goalscorer and the Portuguese ace could solve the problem.

“Chelsea have to buy a striker. They have to find the right striker who fits the system,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“Chelsea are in the position where they are not scoring many goals, and Ronaldo could do that.”

Ronaldo saw his Manchester United contract get terminated by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Currently a free agent, the 37-year-old was dropped from Portugal’s starting XI for their knockout clashes against Switzerland and Morocco.

Gallas, who played for the Blues between 2001 and 2006, claimed Ronaldo would look to join a club where he can play regularly. He further backed the former Real Madrid man to come good at Stamford Bridge and serve as a good stopgap solution until the summer.

Gallas added:

“It would have been difficult for him at the World Cup on the bench, so he needs time to think to avoid a similar situation to what happened at Man United. If he goes to Chelsea, it should only be until the end of the season but I think he could do a good job there.

Before mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Red Devils, Ronaldo featured in 16 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice.

