Alexis Mac Allister has revealed he called Lionel Messi a 'son of a b***h after his assist against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine assisted Julian Alvarez to seal a 3-0 win for the South American side in the semi-final.

Argentina rode on Messi's form at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and Mac Allister was a part of the squad. He was an active member of the starting XI and ended up with the winner's medal in December.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



Alexis Mac Allister: "I couldn't believe the play Messi made [against Croatia] on Julián's goal. I left Juli aside and went to hug Leo. I told him 'you're a son of a b*tch*'. The strength he has and how he handles his body is amazing."

Speaking to TyC Sports, Mac Allister revealed that he was stunned by Messi's assist in the Croatia win. He added that he went to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star instead of Alvarez after the goal was scored. He said:

"I couldn't believe the play Messi made [against Croatia] on Julián's goal. I left Juli aside and went to hug Leo. I told him 'you're a son of a b***h'. The strength he has and how he handles his body is amazing."

Alexis Mac Allister on meeting Lionel Messi for the first time

Alexis Mac Allister claims he was a shy guy in the dressing room, but things were made comfortable by Lionel Messi. The Brighton & Hove Albion star recalled his first meeting with the PSG star, saying it was before a friendly against Spain.

TyC Sports @TyCSports



La palabra de Alexis Mac Allister, en exclusiva por TyC Sports con

He said:

"I was so nervous, my hands were shaking. I'm a very shy guy, so, yeah, I was really nervous, but then you realise how humble he [Lionel Messi] is. In that moment I was playing in Boca Juniors so we had arrived from Argentina, to, I think it was Spain for a friendly."

Mac Allister added:

"We arrived and he was having dinner so yeah I went to the table and said hello with my hands – were shaking, I was sweating but it was an amazing moment. As I said he's my idol, he's the best football player in the world so it was fantastic to meet him and play with him."

Mac Allister and Lionel Messi could be set for a busy summer. Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly chasing the midfielder, while Barcelona, Inter Miami CF and Saudi Arabian side want the PSG star.

