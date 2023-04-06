“You only started 20 games” - Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus explains why Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to ‘kill him’

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has revealed details about his close relationship with fellow teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Brazilian forward opened up about the jokes he used to make with the Ukrainian about their contributions to their success in the Premier League.

Jesus and Zinchenko won four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola at the duo's former club Manchester City. The striker and the defender have been teammates for quite some time and have continued to play alongside each other at the Emirates this season.

The duo secured a move to the north London outfit last summer. Arsenal signed Jesus for £45 million while Zinchenko's services were secured for £32 million.

Speaking about his long-term companion, Jesus told Footballers' Lives on TikTok (as quoted by The Mirror):

“I think Alex [Zinchenko] is the king of joking. All the time he just jokes with someone. One day he was like saying things you know, joking like ‘ah, I won four Premier Leagues you know and then the last one I give to you’."

"He says ‘that last one, last season, I came on against Villa, we were 2-0 down’. He came on and honestly he changed a little bit the game you know because he received the ball, attack and he gave an assist."

The Brazilian international added:

“He just said that ‘I gave you one trophy, one Premier League, because of me, you have four’. I said ‘listen, okay, I accept that but in four Premier Leagues, you only start 20 games’. He wants to kill me.”

Zinchenko and Jesus have played an instrumental role in the Gunners' title charge this season. Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

"I don’t think they’ll do it" - Roy Keane makes emphatic claim over Premier League title race involving Arsenal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to overcome their eight-point deficit and defend the title this season.

The Englishman, while acknowledging the league table indicates Arsenal are the favorites, remains convinced of City's title chances.

Keane said (via talkSPORT):

“They’re definitely favourites for the title. I don’t think they’ll do it. I still have to fancy City but Arsenal have got themselves in a great position. You need a little bit of luck, injuries over the last few months, they’re in a great position and you have to admire them for that – can’t begrudge them."

He added:

“I just think City are that brilliant. The games they [Arsenal] have to go and win, these are obviously pressure games and they’ve not dealt with that over the last few years. Even last year with top four they came up short, that’s the question mark that’s just hanging over them."

The Gunners will next face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9) in a crucial Premier League away fixture.

