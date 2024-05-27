"You think I have to tell Carvajal what to do in Champions League final?"- Real Madrid boss Ancelotti makes confident claim 

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that his team are well-prepared for the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, slated to take place on June 1, Saturday. The Real Madrid gaffer also claimed that he doesn't need to explain to his players what they need to do in the final of the competition.

Los Blancos have reached the final of a European competition for a record-extending 18th time. Ancelotti's men defeated Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate to book a place in the final.

The Spanish giants currently boast three players, Dani Carvajal (5), Toni Kroos (4) and Luka Modric (5) with the most Champions League titles to their name. Interestingly, in the list of top ten players who have won the most Champions League titles, are players who currently play for Real Madrid or have played for the Spanish outfit in the past.

Speaking about his team's preparation for the final, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra):

"We are preparing the game against Dortmund very well. I don't even have to explain to the players what to do. You think I have to tell Carvajal what to do in a Champions League final?"

Former World Cup winner Toni Kroos will play his last club game for Real Madrid when Los Blancos take on the Bundesliga outfit in the final. The German will retire from football following the culmination of Euro 2024, which will begin on June 14.

Dortmund reached the final after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals. They will play in their first Champions League final since 2013 and should they win, this will be their first European trophy since 1997.

Real Madrid inch closer to their 15th Champions League title

The Spanish outfit has won the coveted title 14 times and will extend their record-breaking run in the Champions League should they defeat Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid last won the title in 2022 when they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in France. Furthermore, between 2014 and 2018, the Spanish side won the title four times, with one going to their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Ancelotti's men were annihilated 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-final of the UCL last year by Manchester City. The Cityzens went on to win their first Champions League trophy.

However, the Spanish giants redeemed themselves this year after defeating City 4-3 on penalties. Should Real Madrid defeat Dortmund in the final, they will win the UCL trophy for the 15th time.

