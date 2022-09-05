"You took it upon yourself to jeopardize my career" - Striker launches scathing attack on ex-agent for nature of Liverpool departure

Former Liverpool youth talent Bobby Duncan has accused his former agent, Saif Rubie, of jeopardizing his career with the Reds.

Duncan joined the Liverpool Under-18 squad in 2018. The 21-year-old striker, cousin of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, showed potential at the Merseyside club. However, Duncan departed Anfield a year later due to Rubie's claims of the club partaking in the 'mental bullying' of the striker (via The Daily Mail).

Bobby Duncan @bobbyduncan999 You and I both know the truth.



I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces. You and I both know the truth. I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces.

Duncan lambasted his former agent on Twitter in response to Rubie's interview on TalkSPORT. The Englishman's former representative contradicted his old claims by stating that he advised Duncan to remain with the Reds.

Rubie told TalkSPORT (via The Daily Mail):

"Can I tell you something in that particular case? I actually advised him to stay at Liverpool and you have to understand one thing, which is what I was trying to tell you guys, my job is to do the best for whoever is telling me to help them whether it be the player, a buying club or a selling club."

He added:

"In that particular case, you can choose to believe me or not, I thought him staying was the best outcome. It wasn’t meant to be and in the end it got a bit ugly with Liverpool which is unfortunate."

Duncan clearly disagreed with Rubie's assertions as he lashed out at his former agent on social media. The striker claimed that Rubie solely made the decision to break Duncan up with his boyhood club, ruining his dreams.

He tweeted:

"You and I both know the truth. I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces."

Duncan added:

"Not once have I spoken upon this top in '4 years' as it’s been my main priority to get my career back on track. But, yet you think you have the right to mention my name on a live radio show. The truth will be told by myself when the time is right."

Regretting his trust in Rubie, he further went on to say:

"I should never have trusted my career in your hands. I have learnt my harsh lesson there. And I just pray you have learnt yours as it could ruin another young boys career."

Duncan ended the harangue by saying:

"And lastly, just to clarify, there was no advising given as you point blank made your mind up, publicly. And by then the damage had been done."

Following short spells at other outfits like Derby County and Fiorentina that resulted in nothing fruitful, the Englishman ended up in the Spanish third division. He is currently contracted to Real Balompedica Linense.

Jurgen Klopp tried to get Chelsea midfielder on loan at Liverpool instead of Arthur Melo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria before the transfer window shut, but settled for Arthur Melo, according to the Express.

The Reds were desperate to sign a midfielder in the closing stages of the transfer window after Klopp made a U-turn on his view of the necessity of such a signing (via GOAL).

According to the Express, the Merseyside outfit's representatives contacted Juventus over a potential deal for Zakaria. However, the negotiations reportedly hit a wall as the two clubs failed to reach an agreement for the midfielder.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool had tried to sign Denis Zakaria but the Juventus midfielder is instead going on loan to Chelsea. NEW: Liverpool had tried to sign Denis Zakaria but the Juventus midfielder is instead going on loan to Chelsea. #lfc [di marzio] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool had tried to sign Denis Zakaria but the Juventus midfielder is instead going on loan to Chelsea. #lfc [di marzio]

Liverpool ended up getting Zakaria's Juventus teammate Arthur Melo on a season-long loan.

