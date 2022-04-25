 “You are truly an inspiration for all of us” – Cristiano Ronaldo refers to Tom Brady as ‘The GOAT’ at Laureus World Sports Awards

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has declared Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady a 'GOAT'.

He made the remarks after Brady won the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the World Sports Awards on Sunday. The award was gifted to the American for his remarkable career in American football that has been going on for so many years now.

During his acceptance, Ronaldo decided to drop by and send his message to the 44-year-old.

“The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). It’s an honour to send you this video because you are truly an inspiration for all of us. For your hard work, your dedication and your longevity, I think you deserve to win this award, this one and all of the awards. I wish you all the best, keep going with that motivation, even with your age.”

Brady made a remarkable U-turn in his career choices this year. He came out of retirement just a month after he announced his plans to stop playing the sport.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be known as the GOAT?

The use of the word 'GOAT' gets thrown around a lot these days.

If you logged on to Twitter yesterday you would've seen Divock Origi's name trending and a lot of Tweets about the Belgian being the goat. This is after the Belgian's goal for Liverpool against Everton in the Premier League on 24 April.

However, the Portuguese ace could have a serious case to his name rather than just scoring a late winner in the Merseyside derby.

Ronaldo netted his 100th Premier League goal this weekend as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

It took 19 years for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to reach this milestone, but in the meantime he's netted a staggering 711 goals elsewhere.

He's always been known for his incredible goalscoring ability. It shows as he sits top of the all-time goalscoring leaderboard with 812 record goals to his name.

The Portuguese man has been nicknamed 'Mr. Champions League' for a reason as here are just a couple of records he holds in the competition:

Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013-14)

Most UEFA Champions League goals: 140

Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout stages: 67

Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5

Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals

Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games

Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4

Ronaldo has a very strong case to be the greatest, but playing at the same time as Lionel Messi has had fans in the debate forever.

