"You've got to be kidding", "Been too shaky lately" - Liverpool fans 'worried' by star's inclusion in XI to face Fulham in Carabao Cup S/F

Liverpool fans have expressed their concerns on social media about Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Caoimhin Kelleher in their Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg encounter with Fulham tonight (January 24).

The Reds took one step towards a trip to Wembley in February after they secured a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg at Anfield. Just one goal separates the two Premier League clubs heading into tonight's showdown at Craven Cottage.

Kelleher has been Liverpool's cup competition goalkeeper this season and he played the full 90 minutes of the victory in the first leg. But, the Irish shot-stopper looked somewhat nervy and will need to be at his best tonight.

The 25-year-old has made 11 appearances across competitions this season, keeping two clean sheets. He knows the Carabao Cup well having been the Merseysiders' hero in their 11-10 penalty shootout victory over Chelsea after a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes in the 2022 final.

A cup final blockbuster with Mauricio Pochettino's Blues awaits tonight's winners and Klopp has gone strong. He's started Kelleher in goal, with Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez in defense.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Harvey Elliot start in midfield for the Premier League leaders. The in-form Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz are in attack.

One fan is anxious about Kelleher being handed a start with a potential final at stake:

"Really worried bout Kelle. Dude been too shaky lately."

Another fan was bemused by Klopp's decision:

"Kelleher in a game as big as this, you've got to be kidding man."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Kelleher starting against Fulham:

Celtic are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher could be on the move.

Kelleher is starting tonight's Carabao Cup clash against Fulham but his future has been somewhat uncertain. The Republic of Ireland international has two years left on his contract at Anfield.

Football Insider reports that Scottish Premier League giants Celtic are interested in signing Liverpool's backup goalkeeper. They are preparing a loan-to-buy move for the shot-stopper who is valued by the Reds at £20 million.

This price tag is proving problematic for potential suitors and Brendan Rodgers Hoops are hopeful it's reduced. The goalkeeper is claimed to want to depart Anfield as he looks for more first-team opportunities.

Kelleher made his Liverpool debut in 2019 aged 20 has gone on to make 32 appearances for Klopp's senior team. He is vying for the No.1 jersey with Ireland's national team, earning 10 caps to date.