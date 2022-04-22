“You’ve got to be in there” – Micah Richards highlights how Arsenal star is ‘always in the right positions’ after win over Chelsea

Former Manchester City full-back Micah Richards was full of praise for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah following his brace against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side came into their match n the back of three losses that had led to many doubting their top-4 chances. However, the manager made three changes to the side that lost against Southampton, bringing in the likes of Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding.

The changes paid off as Nketiah produced a superb brace and was a livewire throughout the match. Arsenal went into half-time with a 2-2 scoreline following goals from Nketiah and Smith Rowe. Nketiah scored his second in the 57th minute before Bukayo Saka slotted in a penalty in extra time.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Micah Richards claimed that the 22-year-old striker has a knack for being in the right positions at the right time. He said the following about Nketiah:

“In terms of his desire and running in behind. Lacazette is a good player but he comes to feet. When you stretch defenders, it’s so hard for them when they’re running the wrong way. He’s always in the right positions. You’ve got to be in there, it’s a poacher’s goal. He bangs in goals for fun. He really took his chance.”

Arsenal will be disappointed if they fail to secure Champions League football after Chelsea victory

With six games to go, the Gunners find themselves level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, though Spurs have a better goal difference. Next month's north London derby will be a huge game in the race for top four. The victory against Chelsea is bound to hold Arsenal in good stead.

The Gunners have failed in this campaign to consistently break down teams that defend in a low block against them. They have a challenging set of fixtures remaining, with games against Manchester United and West Ham also remaining apart from the derby clash against Tottenham.

Arsenal have regained their form at just the right time and will be confident of winning all their remaining games. Manchester United have been in terrible form and might be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the game on Saturday. The Portuguese unfortunately lost his son a few days back.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal beat Chelsea to keep their Champions League dream alive Arsenal beat Chelsea to keep their Champions League dream alive 🌟 https://t.co/VDEMoXihO7

As things stand, the clash against Tottenham Hotspur could decide which of the two north London clubs secure Champions League football.

