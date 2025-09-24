"You want a bit more from him" - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney names one aspect of Erling Haaland's game that 'frustrates' him

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has highlighted his main concern with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. He believes that the Norwegian striker needs to be more commanding on the pitch and use his strengths.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, Rooney admitted that he likes watching Haaland play, but added that his movement inside the six-yard box was incredible. However, he wants the striker to bully the center-backs by using his body and become more commanding. He said:

"I like watching Haaland, but he also frustrates me a bit. If you watch his movement in the 6-yard-box, its incredible but you want a bit more from him. I want him to be more commanding, look at the size of him. He's like a beast, I want him to go and bully centre-backs."

Rooney also spoke about Haaland earlier this year and urged him to be more selfish. He claimed that the Manchester City star needs to take all penalties like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and said (via talkSPORT):

"Erling Haaland is a world-class forward, but when we are talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no way they are giving that ball away. That is what separates them two players from Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe and all these other players."

"They are selfish, and they want to score every game. When Haaland misses chances, I think you can see that it gets to him and that it does affect him. Maybe the thought of taking a penalty at Wembley might have been too much for him. You never know, he is a human being."

Pep Guardiola spoke about Haaland earlier this month after he became the fastest to score 50 UEFA Champions League goals, comparing him to Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland agreed with Manchester United legend's comments

Manchester City star Erling Haaland admitted that he should take more responsibility and take the penalties. He had given his penalty to Omar Marmoush when Manchester United legend Rooney made the comments, and the Norwegian responded (via talkSPORT):

"I shouldn’t have given it to a new player. So all the responsibility is on me. I put him in this situation. I had a good feeling on him. But I should have taken it myself."

Erling Haaland broke Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's Premier League record for most goals after four matches of the season last season. The Manchester City star scored nine goals, while Rooney held the record since the 2011/12 season when he scored eight in the first four games.

