"You don't want me to be at home more often?" - Real Madrid star reveals hilarious reaction after wife told him to do what he wants

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos joked that his wife doesn't want him at home when the German was deciding whether to extend his contract.

Kroos has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with Los Blancos. The German has been a mainstay in Madrid's side since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2014.

However, with such a huge decision to make over his future, he went to his wife Jessica Kroos for her opinion on the situation. He claims that she told him to do what he wants.

Kroos reacted to this by jokingly claiming this meant she didn't want him at home. He said on his podcast (via Madrid Xtra):

"A little thank you to my wife, who told me 'just do what you want'. That surprised me a bit, because you don't want me to be at home more often? (Laughs)."

The German midfielder has become a Real Madrid legend during his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has made 417 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 89 assists. The 33-year-old has won the Champions League four times, the La Liga title thrice, and the Copa del Rey once.

Kroos meant his wife during their teens in the Canary Islands and it was initially not a romantic encounter. However, once they met again in Germany they realized that it was destiny, per Oh My Football. The couple got married on June 15, 2015, and have three children.

Real Madrid confirm Nacho Fernandez's contract extension

Nacho Fernandez is staying at the Bernabeu.

Nacho Fernandez has followed Kroos in extending his contract with Real Madrid, the club have confirmed. The Spanish defender has signed a new one-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The 33-year-old has been appointed as Madrid's new captain following Karim Benzema's departure. The French striker has joined Saudi giants Al Ittihad following the expiration of his contract.

Fernandez has been handed a utility role over the course of the past few seasons, providing crucial backup for Ancelotti. He featured 44 times across competitions last season.

The Spanish defender has been at the Bernabeu since he was 11 and rose up the youth ranks before debuting in 2011. He has gone on to make 319 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists.

Fernandez has won 23 trophies with Real Madrid, including five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. He will now continue with Los Blancos next season.

