"You want to play against those sorts of names" - Manchester City star hopes to face Lionel Messi in UEFA Champions League clash against PSG

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is hoping that Lionel Messi is fit to play when the English champions face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The UEFA Champions League group stage is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 28.

Messi has returned to team training after picking up a slight knock in PSG's Ligue 1 encounter against Lyon on Sunday, September 19. However, there is no clarity over whether the Argentine will be fit to start against Pep Guardiola's side.

Dias is hopeful he will get to face Messi when the two sides meet at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Ahead of the Champions League encounter, the Portuguese told reporters:

"Messi is a phenomenal player and as a professional, you want to play against all those sorts of names. But whether it’s Messi, Mbappe, Neymar or [Mauro] Icardi, PSG have amazing strength in depth and no matter who it is we face, it’ll be a tough test. Everyone is looking forward to this game for exactly that reason.

"They (PSG) have obviously strengthened a lot all over the pitch," he added. "The signings they have made this season have been fantastic and it will be a different challenge to the team we faced last year.

"But they have also been one of the strongest teams in Europe for a number of years now," he concluded. "The likes of [Sergio] Ramos and Messi will add to their winning mentality, but when we played last season, they already had Neymar, Mbappe and [Angel] Di Maria."

Lionel Messi yet to hit the ground running at PSG

Since joining PSG on a free deal from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, Lionel Messi has made three appearances for the French giants. The Argentine, however, is yet to open his goal or assist account.

Messi started PSG's opening day Champions League group stage encounter against Club Brugge. But he couldn't affect the proceedings as the match finished 1-1.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. will hope that Messi recaptures the goalscoring form that he showed for Barcelona for 16 years.

