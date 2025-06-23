"You warned him correctly' – Sean Dyche reveals conversation with Guardiola about Man City boss telling Lionel Messi not to join Premier League giants

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed the reason why Pep Guardiola told Lionel Messi not to join Manchester City after his exit from Barcelona in 2021. The Manchester City boss holds Messi in high regard and never leaves an opportunity to shower praise on the Argentine superstar.

The Spanish tactician was the manager of Barcelona's first team between 2008 and 2013, the time when Messi was solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in the world. In 2021, he had the opportunity to reunite with the Argentine playmaker, who was only 34 years old at the time.

However, the former La Blaugrana manager told the Inter Miami captain not to come to the Premier League. Revealing what Pep Guardiola said during a Premier League managers meeting, Sean Dyche stated (via GIVEMESPORT):

Trending

"I said, 'What was that thing about Lionel Messi?' He (Guardiola) goes, 'Sean, Steve (Bruce Steve). I tell you this. Lionel, he said no way can he come to Manchester City. Because I tell Lionel it rains. It rains and rains. And when it stops raining, it rains again."

"Then he goes. 'Lionel, on a Monday night, you have to go to Bunrley, Sean's team. And they go band, bang, bang, bang.' Brucey was crying!" he added.

Confirming Pep Guardiola's fears for the Argentine playmaker, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche said:

"I went, 'That's exactly what we're going to do, Pep, you warned him correctly. Me and Brucey were crying, honestly. It was genius. Pep, brilliant."

Dyche also chuckled at the idea of Messi playing at Burnley's home stadium, Turf Moor. He said:

"Imagine that, his face turning up at Turf Moor going, 'What on earth?' Absolutely smashing it down with rain, wind blowing across and knocking you over."

Nevertheless, the Argentine playmaker joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in 2021. Later, in July 2023, he agreed on a deal with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi sheds light on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi has claimed that he shares a bond of respect and admiration with Cristiano Ronaldo, but they are not friends. The Argentine superstar stated that he's not friends with Ronaldo because they don't spend time together, but have always treated each other with respect.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, and both are considered the GOATs (Greatest of All Time). Their rivalry has shaped the game in the last 20 years, and both are idolised by today's young football players. However, Lionel Messi revealed in a recent interview that they are not friends. He told Dsports (via GOAL):

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he's had and continues to have, because he's still competing at the highest level."

"The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We're not friends obviously because we don't spend time together, but we've always treated each other with a lot of respect," he added.

The two football superstars have won numerous accolades, including 13 Ballon d'Or awards. However, currently in the twilight phase of their professional careers, Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami while Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More