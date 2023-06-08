"You will always have a special place in my heart" - Alexis Mac Allister sends heartwarming message to Brighton after completing Liverpool move

Alexis Mac Allister has posted a heartwarming message for Brighton & Hove Albion after his move to Liverpool. He thanked them for their support in the three and a half seasons he spent at the club and backed them to achieve greatness.

Liverpool sealed the signing of the Argentine on Thursday and announced the move in the morning. Paul Joyce has reported that the Reds have paid £35 million to get the FIFA World Cup winner.

Taking to Instagram to send a message to the Brighton fans, Mac Allister thanked the Seagulls for giving him a chance and wrote:

“It’s time to say goodbye to the club that opened the doors for me and gave me such amazing moments. I never thought I was going to live what I have lived in these three-and-a-half years, but this club gave me that opportunity and I’ll be forever grateful."

The Argentine continued:

First of all, I’d like to thank every person who was a part of this journey, Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and my managers, Graham [Potter] and Roberto [De Zerbi] and all their staff; and most importantly, the players, who I have beautiful memories with and have learnt so much from."

He added:

"Thanks to everyone who works at the club who are the least seen but who work the hardest, so we can enjoy everyday and the team can achieve big goals. Finally, a special mention to all the fans, your support and respect during this time has been incredible."

The 24-year-old concluded:

"Your welcome after the World Cup, I will never forget it. I don’t have any doubts that this team is going to achieve many important things, because they have the football skills and human quality to do it."

Mac Allister concluded with a cheeky note and wished the Seagulls luck in every game, except when they face Liverpool.

What's next for Liverpool in the busy summer window?

West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool have released Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita in their midfield department and are hunting for their replacements. They have signed Mac Allister already but are far from done in the market.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds are targeting Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram next. The two French stars are seen as the ideal players to fill the remaining spots in the Reds' squad and build for the future.

SPORT have reported Klopp's interest in Gabri Veiga, but the Reds face competition. The report adds that Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the young midfielder.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes