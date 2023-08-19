"You will kill me, that is for sure" - Pep Guardiola takes shots at media after Chelsea's spending spree this summer 

Pep Guardiola has taken shots at the media and claimed that they would have 'killed him' had he had spent big like Chelsea in the last year. He highlighted Manchester City's reluctance to pay big unnecessarily by pointing to their deals for Harry Maguire, Marc Cucurella and Alexis Sanchez.

Guardiola was not happy with comments last season that he needed big-money players to get his system working. The Spaniard sarcastically admitted that he was a top coach only because of his players who were bought in the transfer window.

Ahead of the Newcastle United clash, Guardiola said that the media was not critical enough of Chelsea's spending:

"I couldn't sit here if we spent what Chelsèa spent in the last two transfer windows - you would kill me,' he told reporters.

"You will kill me, that is for sure. We'd be under scrutiny like you couldn't imagine. We have to see what happens in the market and if we can do it and to pay what we believe is fair. We wanted (Harry) Maguire and didn't buy him because we didn't want to pay, we wanted (Marc) Cucurella and didn't pay. We wanted Alexis Sanchez and didn't pay."

He added:

"In the end, we will pay what is fair to do it. Otherwise, we have the academy. We won't be desperate just to get another player. I don't criticise Chelsèa for one second.

"I'm saying if we do it, we are dead, all around the world. People's mindset has to change - everyone spends.. A lot. Not just City."

Manchester Ciity's net spend this summer sits at just over €79 million, while Chelsea are at €130 million despite signing players for just under €400 million.

Chelsea go big once again in the transfer market

Chelsea have had a major squad reshuffle this summer, with several top players leaving. They have spent big on incomings and trimmed their bloated squad from last season.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic were among big sales this summer by Mauricio Pochettino's side. They have recouped over €250 million in sales, while also reducing the wage bill drastically by letting Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and N'Golo Kante leave for free.

The Blues have also signed eight players, including a Premier League record fee of £115 million for Brighton star Moises Caicedo. They have added Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jacson among others, while more incomings are expected before the transfer window shuts.