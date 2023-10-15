"You will pay for this" - Victor Osimhen's brother-in-law accuses Napoli striker of sending police to arrest his sister for asking transfer commision

In a shocking turn of events, Victor Osimhen's brother-in-law has accused the striker of sending police to arrest his sister. Italian journalist Mirko Nicolino has quoted Osimhen's brother-in-law Osita Okolo's tweet wherein the Napoli star has been called "evil".

The translated tweet reads as follows:

"Victor, you are evil! I only asked you for the commission (for the transfer from #Lilla to #Napoli , ed.) and instead you sent the police to beat and harass my wife (his sister , ed.) naked on the streets of Nigeria. You will pay for this."

As per the tweet, the event transpired due to Osimhen's brother-in-law asking him for his commission from his transfer from Lille to Napoli in 2019. He was reportedly part of the entourage that negotiated the terms of the deal.

Osimhen fell out with Napoli over a TikTok video

Osimhen has been very much in the news of late due to a TikTok video that the Partenopei posted on their official account. He missed a penalty in Napoli's draw against Bologna on September 24 and the club posted a video mocking him for the same.

In a subsequent video, the club seemed to refer to him as a coconut, sparking accusations of racism. Osimhen responded by releasing a statement where he asserted his love for Naples and the club. It read:

"Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.

"The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride."

He added:

"The accusation against the People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me. Thanks so much, I'm forever grateful. Let's continue to spread unity, respect and understanding."