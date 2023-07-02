“You will soon have Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu” - Rapper Morad makes incredible transfer claim on PSG superstar

Rapper Morad, a friend of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi, said that Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid soon. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital recently.

Mbappe has refused to extend his current contract with the Parisians, which expires in 2024. The player has the option to activate an extension for a further year but appears unwilling to do so, irking the club hierarchy.

The Parisians have reportedly given him an ultimatum: he either renews or he will get be sold. Real Madrid are alert to developments in the French capital. They are keen to sign the player, who has been their long-term target.

Rapper Morad said (h/t Madrid Zone):

“Don’t worry, you will soon have Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.”

Fabrizio Romano provides update on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's potential Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. The 24-year-old is the subject of interest of top European clubs. Real Madrid, though, remain the most likely destination for the player.

There have been reports linking the player with a move to the Spanish capital this summer or the next. Speaking on the same, transfer expert Fabrizio Romani said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

“Is there a Plan B for Real Madrid if Mbappe doesn’t come? I would keep it open. Let’s see if there is any opportunity. But, also for Mbappe, I would keep it open. I can’t say in July that it is over.”

Further speaking about Mbappe's situation at the Parisians, Romano said:

“Between Mbappe & PSG, nothing has changed. Renew or leave. We have to wait for their conversation to see how this evolves.”

Los Blancos were close to signing Mbappe in the summer of 2022. However, the player, surprisingly, extended his contract with PSG instead. Mbappe, though, could finally be on his way to signing for the La Liga club.

Poll : 0 votes