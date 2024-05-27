“You will suffer” - Xavi highlights grim reality at Barcelona ahead of Hansi Flick’s arrival

Xavi has sent a message to the expected incoming Barcelona manager Hansi Flick after the former's final game in charge of the Blaugrana on Sunday, May 26.

The Catalan giants picked up all three points in a 2-1 win over Seville to give Xavi the perfect send-off. Barca finished second in La Liga, 10 points short of arch-rivals and league champions Real Madrid.

Warning the new manager that the job of being the Blaugrana coach is an extremely hard one, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

"I would tell him that he has to face a very difficult situation. To the new manager, I tell you: You will suffer. This is a difficult job and you have to be patient."

There was some confusion around whether Xavi himself would continue as Barcelona's manager despite announcing that he would quit at the end of the season. Clarifying that he would've wished to remain with at the Camp Nou, Xavi added:

"We wanted to continue. However, the club took the decision and we have to respect it. I was sad yesterday, and I'm even sadder now. I wanted to continue but it won't be possible. This is football and this is life."

Xavi took over as Barca boss in November 2021 and managed 142 matches across competitions. He guided Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2022/23 season and also managed to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Xavi says Barcelona treat managers the same, whether from Spain or abroad after his last match in charge

Xavi on the touchline

Xavi was asked whether he thinks Barcelona may treat managers differently if they come from abroad. The 44-year-old was quizzed as to whether foreign coaches may be given leeway as compared to domestic managers.

Claiming that the international status of the new boss would make no difference to the club, Xavi said following his final game in charge of the Blaugrana (via Barca Universal):

"I don't know. The only thing that can save you at this club is winning. This is a fact, whether you're a foreigner or not."

Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Hansi Flick is strongly rumored to be Xavi's successor at Barcelona. Flick has been without a job since his two-year stay with the German national team came to an end in September 2023.

