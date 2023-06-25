“You wouldn’t walk down a street naked in real life” – ‘Devil baby’ breaks silence over stalking Mason Mount and other Chelsea stars

Instagram influencer Orla Sloan, also known as 'Devil Baby', was convicted recently for stalking Chelsea's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. She also had an incident with Billy Gilmour, who currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sloan bombarded Mount with messages. She reportedly used 21 different phone numbers to stalk the player. Sloan narrowly avoided jail due to her actions. 'Devil Baby' recently regretted the matter. She said (via Mirror):

“The online world is so removed from the real world. You don't have the same sense of perspective because you're just in your bedroom, on your phone. It doesn't feel the same but, in reality, people are watching what you're doing and it's affecting their lives."

Sloan added:

“What I did was wrong. I regret sending all those messages, hurting those people [Mount, Chilwell, and Gilmour] and their families. No one deserves that. Nobody wants to feel unsafe, like they're being threatened. There's a huge lack of control online. You wouldn't walk down a street naked in real life. There are measures in place to stop you. But, online, you might. It's very open. You feel you can do whatever you want.”

Sloan reportedly told former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour that she had an abortion after a fling with the player. She also told Mason Mount that she had stopped buying food to get new phone numbers for stalking.

Further speaking about her actions, Sloan said:

“I didn't see it coming. I was very stuck in my own world. I didn't meet many people. I was quite lonely and being on OnlyFans just made me more lonely. It's only until it got to the point where I had to go to court, and potentially to prison, that I could see what I had done."

Chelsea star Mason Mount's future is uncertain

Mason Mount

Mason Mount's future is a hot topic at the moment. The player's Chelsea contract will expire next summer. He has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United regarding a move this summer.

The Red Devils offered Mount a £200,000 per week salary, the same offer he turned down from the Blues. However, the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement about a transfer fee.

Chelsea rejected Manchester United's third bid. The Times reported that United have dropped their interest in Mason Mount. Fabrizio Romano, however, claimed that the two parties are in touch.

Poll : 0 votes