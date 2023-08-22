“Your dream team bro” - Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk encounters Arsenal fans, video goes viral 

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has encountered Arsenal fans who have informed him that he made the wrong decision to head to Stamford Bridge.

A video of the Ukrainian's encounter with Gunners supporters while stopping in a car at a traffic light has gone viral. One of the fans tells a nervy-looking Mudryk:

"Arsenal bro, Mudryk Arsenal! Your dream team bro. Come on man."

Another fan tells Mudryk that he would have won the Premier League had he joined the Gunners instead of the Blues:

"Bro if you (came) you would've won the Premier League."

Mudryk's Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat to 10-man West Ham United on the weekend. One of the fans can be heard bringing this up to their group.

However, another fan does end the video on a positive note and says that the Ukraine international has a bright future:

"Mudryk your time will come, you'll get it. Best player in the world I'm telling you."

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal back in January before joining London rivals Chelsea. He used social media to put out feelers regarding a potential switch to the Emirates.

The Ukrainian was seen wearing a Gunners jersey in a post on his Instagram story as speculation built. He also uploaded a snap of Arteta alongside his former Shatkar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi calling them '(two) top (coaches)'.

Shakhtar rejected Arsenal's €65 million bid for the winger that got the ball rolling for the player to potentially make the switch, per ESPN. However, Chelsea snuck in and hijacked the Gunners' move by agreeing to a €70 million deal for him.

Mudryk signed an eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge and arrived with a glowing verdict from those in Ukrainian football. However, he has struggled for form since the move, managing just two assists in 19 games across competitions. He is having difficulties breaking into Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on missing out on Chelsea's Mudryk

Mikel Arteta claimed to be happy with his squad.

The Gunners were in the midst of a title race with Manchester City when they set their sights on Mudryk. They would not only miss out on the Ukrainian but also eventually lost out on the title to Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.

However, Arteta insisted that he was happy with his squad at the time of Mudryk's move to Chelsea. He said (via the Express):

"I am happy with the players we have. We always try to improve the squad. We have to be consistent with the targets we want. The club is the first one that is trying, but I think as well we have to have some discipline."

The north London giants eventually did dip into the transfer market for a much-desired winger. Leandro Trossard joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for €24 million and the Belgian already has two goals and 10 assists in 24 games.