“Your individualities are more punished” - Rodri explains why La Liga and Premier League are ‘practically different sports’

Manchester City superstar Rodri has explained the differences between Premier League and La Liga football.

Rodri has played in both the English and Spanish top-flights during his career. The Spanish midfielder plied his trade at Villarreal and Atletico Madrid before heading to City in 2019.

The 27-year-old has been a stalwart for Pep Guardiola's City, making 242 appearances. He's won 10 major trophies with the Cityzens, including three Premier League titles.

Rodri feels that English football is played at a higher pace than Spanish football. He explained that this is because La Liga sides play with more emphasis on tactics (via Barca Universal):

"La Liga and the Premier League are practically different sports. In Spain you can't play at the same pace as in the PL, because your teammates won't follow you. In Spain, they are patient and tactical, and the teams know more about what they want to do with the ball. In England, football is more intense."

Rodri recalled making his City debut in a 5-0 win against West Ham United in 2019. The 48-cap Spain international had to be quick on his toes to control proceedings:

"I remember that when I debuted against West Ham, I didn't even have half a second to think. I had to learn to think faster, to resist the impact of the ball to maintain control. Here with the speed of the opponents and the offensive threat of the teams, your individualities are punished more than in Spain."

There is an argument among fans about which of the Premier League and La Liga is the superior league stylistically. The English top-flight has grown into a global phenomenon and that's been helped by its pacey style.

However, La Liga is often recognized as the best league in Europe when it comes to possession-based football. Guardiola's perfection of tiki-taka football at Barcelona took Spanish football to new heights.

Pep Guardiola hails Rodri for his adaption to Premier League football

Pep Guardiola is delighted with his Spanish midfielder.

Rodri joined Guardiola's City from Atletico in July 2019 for £62.8 million. The Spanish holding midfielder's stock had grown at the Wanda Metropolitano and the Premier League giants brought him to the Etihad.

Guardiola waxed lyrical about Rodri and how he quickly settled at City. He alluded to the midfielder's spells with his former La Liga clubs (via GOAL):

"Yeah, always we try to figure out how good he will settle with us. He was playing in a big team, he was with Villarreal, and they play well and then after he was at Atletico Madrid, a top team."

Guardiola hailed the Spaniard's growth in becoming a 'top class' player:

"When you take players from those environments you expect to get someone who is well educated and has personality - but you never know... Rodri was a young boy, but now with the experience and the games he has played, he has become a top-class player."

The former Villarreal youngster has been a massive hit with the Cityzens, playing a key role in their treble triumph last season. He was named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Year.