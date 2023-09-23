"Zero risks" - Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that attacker Vinicius Jr. is fully fit but might not be in the squad for the La Liga showdown against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 24).

The 23-year-old attacker had sustained a thigh muscle injury in Los Blancos' 1-0 league win at Celta Vigo last month. The initial prognosis was that he would be out for five to six weeks (as per Reuters). That also ruled him out of Brazil's opening two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The club had said at the time:

“Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored.”

However, El Chringuito recently reported that the player's recovery has gone better than expected and could feature against Atletico at the weekend.

Now, Ancelotti has said (as per Madrid Xtra) that Vinicius has fully recovered but is coy about the player's participation. The Italian said:

"Vinicius has 100% recovered. Zero risks. He wouldn't be in the squad for the squad for the game. But we will see tomorrow."

Madrid have won all five league games this season and sit atop the La Liga standings.

How has Vinicius Jr. fared for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. has been a solid performer for the La Liga giants since his arrival in 2018. In 228 appearances across competitions, the 23-year-old has contributed 60 goals and 64 assists.

That tally includes one goal in three La Liga games this season, having started all three outings. Vinicius' strike came in the 3-1 matchday two win at Villarreal. He lasted only 18 minutes of the next game at Celta Vigo before coming off due to injury.

Last season, the Brazilian played 55 games across six different competitions, scoring 23 times and assisting on 21 occasions. Although Los Blancos failed to defend their league and UEFA Champions League titles, they won the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey.