Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has lavished praise on Zinedine Zidane following the club's 34th La Liga title win. The powerful figure also hailed the players, Sergio Ramos' stupendous leadership and the mentality of the entire squad in what was a 'historic' triumph for Real Madrid.

Zidane masterminded a second La Liga trophy as a manager, leading his side to a remarkable run since the restart. In his brief time at Real Madrid across two spells, this was his 11th trophy and perhaps, the most hard-fought one.

They weren't as relentless as we've known them to be, but Real Madrid won the domestic title thanks to a 10-match winning run that began with a 3-1 victory against Eibar in their first game since the restart.

"The team gave all its soul" — Real Madrid's Perez

Real Madrid duo Zidane and Ramos celebrate their La Liga trophy

Los Blancos were behind Barcelona with form not in their favour owing to defeats against Real Betis, Manchester City and Levante. However, the enforced break proved to be a blessing in disguise, as they snatched the title from under Barcelona's nose.

It was a period where the squad brought all its experience, winning mentality and character to the fore, grinding out victories with aplomb.

A remarkable defensive record that saw them concede just four goals in this run of ten games speaks volumes of their consistency and supremacy.

And a whole lot of credit goes to Zidane for his perseverance, tactical adjustments in various games and overall presence as the architect of the club's success.

While Barcelona's 2-1 defeat against Osasuna summed up their season, a brace from Karim Benzema powered Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory over Villarreal yesterday. That in turn, was enough to crown them champions with a game to spare.

Zinedine Zidane has also led Real Madrid to three UCL titles

Florentino Perez, who believes Real Madrid's 34th La Liga victory was nothing short of extraordinary, said:

"This team gave all its soul, provided extraordinary work and infinite effort. It is a historic La Liga, which we will never forget. This group, led by our captain Sergio Ramos, has won again because there is no limit."

The Real Madrid president continued, praising the group and Zidane, in particular.

"Most of the players have already won everything and have a special place in the history of the club and football. A team with a coach who is the symbol of our values. Zinedine Zidane once again led our team to victory, with humility, strength and intelligence. Thank you very much Zizou!"

One got the feeling that once they overtook Barcelona, there was no looking back for Real Madrid.

They'll be hoping to build on their stellar domestic finish when they take on Manchester City in the UCL round-of-16. Pep Guardiola's side recorded a 2-1 victory in the first leg, meaning Real Madrid will have to turn the tie around when they face each other next month.

