Zinedine Zidane among PSG's 5-man shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) put their last season's blushes aside to reclaim the Ligue 1 title, having narrowly lost it to a spirited Lille in 2020-21. However, like so many managers in their recent history, Mauricio Pochettino too failed to deliver the Champions League trophy.

Doubts have been cast over his future with the French giants unconvinced by what they have seen since his appointment in January 2021. Le10sport understands that Zinedine Zidane is one of PSG's priorities to succeed the Argentine and is on their five-man shortlist.

However, it is a complicated deal to close since the former Real Madrid manager is waiting for the French national team's managerial post to become vacant. Didier Deschamps may leave the dugout after the 2022 World Cup towards the end of the year, with Zidane mooted as the likely candidate to take over the job.

According to L'Equipe, via Le10sport, PSG are also keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. The Italian is known for being a commanding and passionate figure who knows exactly how to handle big egos in the dressing room, something that is required at the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Conte will meet with Levy at the end of the season to decide his future. Tottenham can't lose Antonio Conte at the end of the season, no matter what happens with UCL race. He completely changed everything in the club since Paratici did a masterpiece to appoint him.Conte will meet with Levy at the end of the season to decide his future. Tottenham can't lose Antonio Conte at the end of the season, no matter what happens with UCL race. He completely changed everything in the club since Paratici did a masterpiece to appoint him. ⚪️ #THFC Conte will meet with Levy at the end of the season to decide his future. https://t.co/9ifRJ1ceJU

Former Germany head coach Joachim Löw has also made it to the shortlist. He has been out of a job since last year's Euro 2020, as Die Mannschaft were knocked out in the Round of 16 by England. However, among these names, only Zidane has successfully managed to win the Champions League, and not just once, but thrice in a row with Real Madrid.

So it's not difficult to see why the Parisians value him so much and would ideally prioritize his signing.

PSG exploring the possibility of hiring former players as managers

The French outlet reported that the Ligue 1 champions are also looking at two of their former players who have been involved in managerial roles as potential successors to Pochettino. Thiago Motta, who played for the French club from 2012 to 2018, managed Serie A side Genoa in 2019 but was sacked after 10 matches.

Last summer, he was appointed by Italian side Spezia who are currently 15th in Serie A with one game remaining in the campaign. The aforementioned report mentioned him as an option, as the Brazilian has also previously managed the PSG U19 side.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino: "We were the closest club to defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League. Closer than Chelsea or Manchester City." PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino: "We were the closest club to defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League. Closer than Chelsea or Manchester City." https://t.co/mm32ep2bDi

Another option that could be preferred over Motta is Marcelo Gallardo. The Argentine has been the River Plate manager since 2014 and has led them to a total of 17 trophies. The 46-year old knows the French top-flight well enough, having previously worn Monaco and PSG colors. While he was recently linked with Barcelona, Gallardo is still waiting for his first taste of European football as a manager.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit