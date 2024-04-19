Zinedine Zidane close to joining surprise new club despite rumoured interest from Manchester United: Reports 

Zinedine Zidane, who was reportedly in talks to coach Manchester United, could be just a step away from replacing Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich's manager at the end of this season, according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet has revealed that an official agreement is yet to be signed between the two parties due to "missing details". The former Los Blancos manager has also reportedly asked for assurances in the transfer market from the Bundesliga club.

Incumbent Bayern Manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the season, following disappointing results in the domestic league where Bayern's 11-year-long winning streak came to an end.

Zinedine Zidane, 51, has not managed any club since he departed from Real Madrid in 2021. He had two separate stints with Madrid and won the UCL three consecutive times with the club.

In recent months, there have been rumors about Zidane replacing Erik ten Hag as the boss of Manchester United.

Zinedine Zidane's links with Bayern have surfaced amid reports of him joining Manchester United as coach this summer. The former Madrid coach has also been linked to Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the current season.

As per Zidane's former international teammate Emmanuel Petit, the French manager has begun learning English. The current owner of United, Jim Ratcliffe, is reportedly keen on bringing the French legend to Old Trafford following Ten Hag's poor results with the team in the domestic league. However, there is no official confirmation of links between the two parties.

Manchester United have lost their last four games in the Premier League. They drew opposite Bournemouth, Liverpool, and Brentford and lost 3-4 to Chelsea this month. They are currently ranked seventh in the league amid early exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

If they are unable to climb up the points table, Ten Hag's side will not be able to participate any any European competition next season. The coach had signed a three-year contract with United until June 2025.

He will be entering his third year of contract this summer, though it is unclear whether he will be able to continue next season. Apart from Zinedine Zidane, there were reports of Ratcliffe considering Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

