Chelsea are in a state of flux once again, with the sudden departure of Graham Potter from his managerial position at Stamford Bridge. It's been a dismal season for the Blues, and the decision to axe Potter after their recent defeat to Aston Villa didn't come as a surprise to many.

But the big question now is, who will take over the reins?

According to The Sun, bookmakers Betfair have put their money on Julian Nagelsmann to succeed Potter. Nagelsmann, who recently left Bayern Munich, is a highly sought-after coach in the football world. The 35-year-old German is known for his tactical prowess and ability to develop young talent.

He has also earned a reputation as one of the best young managers in Europe, and it's no surprise that the Blues are interested in him.

Betfair have priced Nagelsmann at 3/10 to become the next Blues boss, making him the odds-on favourite. The odds were even better for the former Bavarian manager on Sunday evening when he was offered 10/11. However, a flurry of bets has caused his odds to collapse overnight.

Many people seem confident that Nagelsmann will be the next manager.

Nagelsmann was mentioned yesterday during internal discussions — Julian is considered a talented coach.



Other potential options for the position include current interim coach Bruno Saltor, who is priced at 11/2. Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino are both very close, with 7/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Lower down the potential targets for the role, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone are both priced at 14/1. Other unlikely options include Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, and Roberto De Zerbi, who are all priced 16/1.

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter

Potter's departure from Stamford Bridge marks the 13th managerial change in the Premier League this season. It's been a season of turmoil for many clubs, and Chelsea are no exception. The Blues have struggled for consistency this season, and their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are fading fast.

Potter's record of just four wins this calendar year was simply not good enough for a club of their stature. Whoever takes over from Potter will have a massive job on their hands. Chelsea are a club with high expectations, and the pressure to succeed is immense.

Nagelsmann has the pedigree and the talent to take the Blues to the next level, but so do other coaches who have been linked to the job. The world of football will be watching closely to see what happens next at Stamford Bridge.

