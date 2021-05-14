Zinedine Zidane makes decision on Real Madrid future - Reports

Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid has been the talk of the town in recent times and it now appears that the Frenchman has finally made his decision.

According to TeleMadrid, Zidane will part ways with Los Blancos at the end of this season. The 48-year-old will leave the Real Madrid job in the summer, regardless of whether he manages to defend the La Liga title or not.

Zinedine Zidane first took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2016, after Los Blancos dismissed Rafael Benitez. In the next two-and-a-half seasons, he guided Real Madrid to a La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cup trophies, two FIFA Club World Cup trophies, and three UEFA Champions League titles.

Zidane left the club with his head held high in May 2018. However, Los Blancos struggled to cope with his departure and Zizou returned to the Bernabeu in March 2019 to start his second managerial stint at the club.

His second coming, however, has hardly been as fruitful as his first. Zidane helped Real Madrid win the La Liga trophy last season, but his side have failed to make an impact in Europe.

There have also been reports of a fallout with club president Florentino Perez. However, the Frenchman has been coy about his future in recent weeks, despite reports claiming he has been planning his departure for months.

In his recent press conference, the Real Madrid manager made a few cryptic remarks about his plans, while also claiming that he was simply concentrating on the league.

“I'm going to make it very easy for the club,” said Zidane.

“I only think about the League, the rest will be later,” he added.

It is believed that Zidane’s decision is based on both physical and mental fatigue. The Frenchman, however, hopes to end his tenure with a third La Liga title.

Real Madrid keep title hopes alive with win over Granada

Real Madrid kept their title hopes alive with a 4-1 victory away to Granada on Thursday. The win helped Los Blancos stay within two points of current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after 36 games.

Zidane will now be desperate to win the next two games, and will hope that Los Rojiblancos falter along the way.

🚨🚨| Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid at the end of the season. @telemadrid #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 14, 2021

Real Madrid travel to Athletic Club on Sunday and welcome Villarreal to the Santiago Bernabeu a week later. Atletico Madrid’s remaining two games are against Osasuna and Real Valladolid.