Zinedine Zidane is open to the idea of taking over as manager at PSG: Reports

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is believed to be open to the idea of managing Ligue 1 giants PSG in the near future. The 49-year-old is yet to return to football since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG are confident of signing Zinedine Zidane if they ever part ways with current coach Mauricio Pochettino. Zidane is believed to be interested in replacing Didier Deschamps as manager of the France national team. But he could be open to the prospect of managing PSG.

Zinedine Zidane spent two years as manager of Real Madrid Castilla. He was promoted to the role of first team coach midway through the 2015-16 season after the sacking of Rafa Benitez.

The Frenchman led Real Madrid to a Champions League title that season. He also won a La Liga and Champions League double in his first full season as manager of Los Blancos the following year.

He helped Real Madrid win three successive Champions League titles during his two-and-a-half years as manager of the club. Zidane then parted ways with the club in the summer of 2018.

Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid in March of 2019. He led Real Madrid to the 2019-20 La Liga title. He guided Los Blancos to a second-place finish in La Liga last season and the semi-finals of the Champions League before parting ways with the club at the end of last season.

The Frenchman has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. Recent reports have, however, suggested the Red Devils have opened negotiations with former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte.

PSG could be a potential destination for Zidane. The Ligue 1 club have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. This is despite the Argentine not being able to get the best out of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Zinedine Zidane could be the ideal replacement for Pochettino at PSG

During his two stints as manager of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane showcased his ability to get the best out of some of the world's best players. These include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos.

PSG are currently at the top of Ligue 1 and their Champions League group. But Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to get the best out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. A failure to win the Champions League this season could lead to the Argentine losing his job. Zinedine Zidane would be the ideal replacement for Pochettino at PSG.

