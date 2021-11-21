Zinedine Zidane rejects Manchester United as PSG look to appoint him at the end of the season - Reports

According to a report, Zinedine Zidane has rejected Manchester United's offer to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's manager.

Journalist Fernando Evangelio has revealed that PSG are looking to sign Zidane in the short term. This could mean that Manchester United might be able to target PSG's current manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is among their desired coaches.

Zinedine Zidane has rejected Manchester United for two main reasons. These include the language barrier as he barely speaks English and the fact that his wife doesn't want to move to Manchester.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Manchester United have spoken in the last hours with Zidane. Answer: NO. Because of the language and because his wife doesn't want to go there. @tjcope [🥇] 🚨| Manchester United have spoken in the last hours with Zidane. Answer: NO. Because of the language and because his wife doesn't want to go there. @tjcope [🥇]

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a shocking 4-1 loss to Watford in the Premier League. Michael Carrick will take over as manager for the next few matches until a replacement is found.

Reportedly, United are looking at an interim manager for now, who can lead them until the end of the season.

Zidane's rejection comes as a huge blow to Manchester United, who have aggressively pushed to get him to the Premier League.

Other options for Manchester United include the likes of Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Brendan Rodgers.

PSG interested in Zidane for next season; Manchester United can target Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino is one of the most favoured candidates for Manchester United

Besides Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino has been top of the list for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been interested in signing Pochettino ever since his time at fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine was sacked by Spurs in 2019 and was free for a year and a half before signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

It hasn't been easy going for him though. Even though PSG comfortably sit at the top of the league, fans have been far from impressed with the football played.

This, coupled with Kylian Mbappe's contract situation, could force PSG to look for replacements. Zinedine Zidane is the main choice for them, according to reports.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG for Real Madrid next summer for free. All of PSG's contract negotiations with the French star have failed. They believe Zidane might be able to convince the French youngster to change his mind.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 #MUFC



(via 🚨 PSG want Zinedine Zidane and believe he's the only manager that can change Kylian Mbappé's 🇫🇷 mind and convince him to stay at the club. Manchester United want the French manager as well, but his answer is NO. #PSG (via @tjcope 🌕) 🚨 PSG want Zinedine Zidane and believe he's the only manager that can change Kylian Mbappé's 🇫🇷 mind and convince him to stay at the club. Manchester United want the French manager as well, but his answer is NO. #PSG #MUFC (via @tjcope🌕)

This could also be a big opportunity for Manchester United. They can now push for Mauricio Pochettino further and look to bring him to Old Trafford.

He has good Premier League experience and took Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019 as well. If Manchester United can get him, it would be a great signing.

Edited by Parimal