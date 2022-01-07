Zinedine Zidane set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG coach at the end of the season - Reports

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is expected to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by June. The Frenchman is yet to return to football after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport, Zidane will take over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season. The Argentine reportedly has a fractured relationship with PSG sporting director Leonardo. The Brazilian executive was angered by the former Tottenham manager's attempts to join Manchester United late last year.

PSG enjoyed one of the most impressive transfer windows in recent history. The Parisians signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers. They also brought in Achraf Hakimi for a reported $70million fee.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, thirteen points ahead of second-placed Nice. The club, however, finished second in their Champions League group, one point behind group winners Manchester City.

Pochettino has been unable to get the most out of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Furthermore, his uneasy relationship with PSG's sporting director Leonardo could result in the 49-year-old leaving the club at the end of the season.

Manchester United reportedly believe Mauricio Pochettino would be the ideal replacement for Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. His attacking style of play and ability to develop youngsters make him the ideal long-term coach for the English giants.

The Red Devils parted ways with former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of November and were heavily linked with a move for Mauricio Pochettino. The 49-year-old, however, decided to stay at the Parcs des Princes.

Manchester United eventually hired former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager until the end of the season. The German enjoyed a promising start to life at Old Trafford, but has been unable to get the best out of his squad in recent weeks. The Red Devils will reportedly resume their pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino next summer.

Pochettino spent five seasons with Tottenham Hotspur during which he converted the north London club into a Premier League title contender and guided the club to the 2018-19 Champions League final.

Zinedine Zidane, on the other hand, helped Real Madrid win two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his two stints as manager of Los Blancos. The 49-year-old managed some of the best footballers in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale during his time with Real Madrid.

According to AS, PSG will part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season and hire Zinedine Zidane as the Argentine's replacement.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane will be the coach of PSG by June 2022 "at the latest"!



Kylian Mbappé could even change his mind and stay at the French club if Zidane joins.



(Source: After Foot) Zinedine Zidane will be the coach of PSG by June 2022 "at the latest"!Kylian Mbappé could even change his mind and stay at the French club if Zidane joins.(Source: After Foot) 🚨 Zinedine Zidane will be the coach of PSG by June 2022 "at the latest"!Kylian Mbappé could even change his mind and stay at the French club if Zidane joins. (Source: After Foot) https://t.co/nvbmVv764p

Zinedine Zidane's potential arrival at PSG could help the club keep hold of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe at the Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

Kylian Mbappe's current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. The forward has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 million in the summer of 2017. He has gone on to score 129 goals in just 152 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped PSG win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles and two Coupe de La Ligue titles.

GOAL @goal Zinedine Zidane was asked about Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane was asked about Kylian Mbappe 👀 https://t.co/NrmpYEZ7CJ

Mbappe reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos attempted to sign the 23-year-old last summer, but the deal failed to materialize.

Also Read Article Continues below

The potential arrival of Zinedine Zidane at PSG could help the club convince Kylian Mbappe to sign a contract extension. According to Sky Sports, Zinedine Zidane is keen to work with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, and could scupper Real Madrid's chances of signing Mbappe.

Edited by Parimal