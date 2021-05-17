Zinedine Zidane speaks up about his Real Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane was quick to brush off any claims regarding him leaving Real Madrid after Los Blancos defeated Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday. The Frenchman claimed he would never be talking about leaving in the midst of a title charge.

Speculations about Zinedine Zidane's future at Real Madrid have been all over the Spanish tabloids. Earlier this week, it was reported that Zidane had informed his Real Madrid squad that he had decided to leave at the end of the season.

Football media across the world reported that due to the physical and mental fatigue caused by managing the biggest club in the world, Zidane wanted to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Zinedine Zidane: “How can I tell my players that I'm leaving the club at this stage of the season? I’ve not said anything to my players about my future”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Florentino is waiting for Zidane ‘official’ decision too, while Real contacted other managers to be prepared. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

Zinedine Zidane denies telling players he is leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was quite vocal regarding the rumors surrounding his exit. Zidane assured that his primary focus is getting Real Madrid closer to the La Liga title.

Speaking about his future, Zidane said:

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off?"

Nacho's goal helped Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Zidane seemed unhappy about the rumors. The 48-year-old told that he would never say anything that could hamper the morale of the squad during an important time for the club. He added:

"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players."

Despite Zidane denying any rumors about his departure, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is still waiting for an official answer from him.

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Massimiliano Allegri is Perez's top priority to replace Zidane. Club legend and current Real Madrid Castilla manager Raúl is also an option.

There’s still nothing agreed or signed for Real Madrid next manager. Max Allegri is a ‘serious option’, Raúl in the shortlist too in case Zidane will confirm he’s leaving. Florentino will decide soon. ⚪️ #Real



Real Madrid will also consider some ‘new entry’ in the board. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

Despite winning at the weekend against Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid might go an entire season without a trophy. Los Blancos are currently two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid with just one game remaining.

Real Madrid need to win against Villarreal in the final game of the season. Even if Atletico Madrid were to draw against Real Valladolid, Real Madrid would be crowned champions as Los Blancos possess a better head-to-head record against Atletico.

Real Madrid need Atletico Madrid to drop points against Valladolid to have any chance of winning their 35th La Liga title.